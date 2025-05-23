New Mexico Community College, School District Partner To Expand CTE High School Offerings With Transportation Technology Center

Central New Mexico Community College broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility that will connect high school students from Rio Rancho Public Schools to modern learning labs designed for the future of transportation technology education, providing students with direct access to in-demand careers.

RIO RANCHO, N.M., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) broke ground this week on a new Transportation Technology Center that's being constructed on the campus of RioTECH, a new Career Technical Education high school that opened in April. CNM and Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS) have formed a unique partnership to provide high school students with convenient access to CNM's high-quality Career Technical Education (CTE) and skilled trades programs through RioTECH that lead directly to in-demand careers in the local economy.

The new Transportation Technology Center is scheduled to open in Fall 2026, when CNM will broaden the trades offerings at RioTECH by moving its Automotive Technology and Electric Vehicle Technology programs to the campus, as well as some introductory courses from the Diesel Equipment Technology program.

"CNM is thrilled to be partnering with Rio Rancho Public Schools as we continue the evolution of RioTECH," said CNM President Tracy Hartzler. "This groundbreaking is another momentous step forward in broadening opportunities for high school students while addressing the workforce needs of our local economy. The state-of-the-art labs in this facility will provide students with engaging, hands-on, real-world learning experiences, as well as internship opportunities with local employers, that lead to CNM credentials and quality career opportunities in our economy."

"This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in Rio Rancho Public Schools' vision for RioTECH , where students will gain real-world skills in cutting-edge industries," said Superintendent Cleveland. "The new automotive facility represents more than just bricks and mortar-it's a gateway to opportunity. Thanks to our valued partnership with CNM, our students will have access to advanced training and dual credit pathways that prepare them for high-demand careers. Together, we're building a future where education and workforce development go hand in hand."

The grand opening for the first building on the RioTECH campus was celebrated in April. In August, RioTECH students will begin taking CNM classes and learning in modern labs that simulate real-world workplaces for welding, carpentry, plumbing, HVAC, electrical trades, computer science, and digital media. Unlike traditional CTE and trades programs that often require travel for high school students, RioTECH students will complete all coursework at the new school, allowing for seamless integration of technical training and core academics.

CNM's dual credit classes, which are tuition-free, count for both college and high school credit. Students will be able to graduate from high school with industry-recognized credentials, certificates or even associate degrees – giving them clear pathways to quality careers right after high school, or the ability to continue their college education with credits in hand. CNM's skilled trades and CTE programs are continually redesigned to provide students with the most current and relevant skills needed by employers.

CNM students will also have access to courses and programs at RioTECH.

Some of the features of the new, 43,800-square-foot Transportation Technology Center will include:



Labs that are designed to emulate professional repair shops, providing students with the latest tools and technology they need to succeed in the workplace when they graduate.



Each lab has adjacent classrooms and faculty offices with video connectivity to the labs to enhance teaching and maintain safety.



Electric Vehicle Lab with tool room and battery storage.



Automotive Electric Systems lab.



Fleet storage to accommodate 85 vehicles.

Vehicle showcase space at main entrance to celebrate the ever-changing career opportunities in the Transportation Technology trades, as well as a reception area and conference room.

CNM is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Automotive Repair was one of a few programs that was offered when CNM opened as Albuquerque Technical Vocational Institute (TVI) in July 1965. RioTECH and the new Transportation Center represent CNM's commitment to its CTE and trades roots, and its commitment to the future of skilled trades education in the years ahead.

SOURCE Central New Mexico Community College (CNM)

