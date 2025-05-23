Zscaler Recognized As A Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Security Service Edge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zscaler Positioned Highest On Ability to Execute in the Evaluation, Named a Leader for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the“2025 Security Service Edge Magic Quadrant.” This year, Zscaler set the bar by excelling beyond all other vendors, placed highest on the 'Ability to Execute' axis.

SSE enables secure, identity- and policy-driven access for the right users to the appropriate internet resources, SaaS platforms, and private applications. The report calls out key SSE market drivers such as VPN replacement, Zero Trust networking, and SaaS adoption and GenAI security, stating:“Gartner estimates that SaaS is the largest cloud revenue generator and that it will grow at a compound annual rate of over 15% through 2028.” 1

Leveraging over 15 years of cybersecurity innovation and insights from thousands of CIOs and CISOs, Zscaler enhances this approach with Zero Trust Everywhere. By expanding the SSE platform beyond user access, Zscaler enables organizations to streamline their IT operations through a unified, cloud-native SSE platform designed to safeguard their entire enterprise.

“We're proud to see Gartner recognize Zscaler's position in the Leaders quadrant, reinforcing our mission to help organizations unlock the full potential of their information while driving business performance,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler.“Being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for SSE is a testament to our commitment to delivering a comprehensive, industry-leading SSE platform that safeguards enterprises against today's rapidly evolving and complex threat landscape. My vision is to extend Zero Trust Everywhere– to users, to branches, to workloads, and IoT/OT devices."

A complimentary copy of this 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE report can be downloaded here . For additional insights from Zscaler CPO Adam Geller, please read this blog .

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, Charlie Winckless, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, Charanpal Bhogal, 20 May 2025.

Disclaimer :

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

