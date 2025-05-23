Keybank Delavan-Grider Farmers Market To Return To East Buffalo On Thursday May 29Th

MENAFN - 3BL) BUFFALO, May 23, 2025 /3BL/ – KeyBank is partnering with Buffalo GoGreen and Providence Farm Collective for the fourth consecutive year to launch a weekly farmers market in the city's Delavan-Grider neighborhood. The market helps address food insecurity by bringing fresh fruits and vegetables to neighborhoods with few options.

The market will be held at the Delavan-Grider Community Center located at 877 East Delavan Avenue. It will take place from 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. each Thursday from May 29 through fall. The market is planned to run rain or shine, with the facility gymnasium designated as an alternate location in the case of inclement weather.

“We're excited to bring the Delevan-Grider Farmers Market back once again this year,” said Chiwuike“Chi-Chi” Owunwanne, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank in Buffalo.“Although there's been progress, food insecurity is still a real problem in this community. We're proud to do our part alongside Buffalo GoGreen and Providence Farm Collective to provide access to basic resources, like fresh produce, to help our neighbors in East Buffalo thrive.”

In addition to produce vendors, other merchants from around Western New York will take part in the market. Accepted forms of payment are cash, checks, Mastercard, Visa, SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC and Senior Farmers checks. In addition, those who sign up on site for the Double Up Food Bucks program will receive a $10 food voucher to the market courtesy of KeyBank.

ABOUT KEYCORP

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center . Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.

###