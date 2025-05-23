Potlatchdeltic Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

MENAFN - 3BL) PotlatchDeltic has released its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report. This report highlights the Company's 2024 corporate responsibility impacts and accomplishments.

“Corporate responsibility is integral to our strategy and embedded within PotlatchDeltic's business,” said Eric Cremers, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report illustrates just some of the accomplishments we have made in our four pillars: Forests, Planet, People, and Performance. I'm proud of our impact, and I look forward to what we will accomplish in 2025 as we responsibly manage our forests, strive for excellence within our business, work together with our people, and make a difference in our communities,” stated Mr. Cremers.

The report can be found in the Investors and Corporate Responsibility sections of our website at and is supported by additional information and data on our website or in our other published reports.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as“look forward,”“strive,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained in this press release due to factors such as: changes in our priorities as well as changes in the priorities of our customers and suppliers; the accuracy of our estimates and assumptions; acquisitions and divestitures; the future effect of legislation, rulemaking, changes in governmental interpretation of existing law, and changes in policy or best management practices; natural or human causes beyond our control; our ability to meet our corporate responsibility goals and commitments and succeed with our initiatives and projects, including our solar real estate option contracts and natural climate solutions projects; the availability of funding for our initiatives and projects; and global economic, business, political, and climate conditions. These are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our 2025 Proxy Statement, and our 2025 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which can be obtained at our website, . The forward-looking statements in this press release are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by federal securities laws. Except as required under applicable law, we do not intend to issue updates concerning any future revisions of our views to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.