Entergy's Tribal Scholarship Provides Educational Opportunities For Native American Students

MENAFN - 3BL) Recently at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Entergy proudly continued its partnership with the American Indian College Fund, or the College Fund, by announcing a significant grant aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for Native American students. 2025 marks the 11th year of this collaboration. Entergy's support has been essential in helping Native American students pursue impactful careers and thrive as influential leaders in their communities.

During the festival, Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May, alongside Entergy New Orleans President and CEO Deanna Rodriguez, presented a $35,000 grant to the College Fund and the Chief of the United Houma Nation. This investment is set to provide scholarships for students as they embark on their academic journeys, empowering them to create positive change within their communities.

“Our decade-long partnership with the American Indian College Fund underscores our commitment to empowering Native American communities,” said May.“It's a meaningful part of our Louisiana 100 plan, which prioritizes education, opportunity and long-term investment.”

“Education is a powerful tool for transformation-not just for individuals, but entire communities,” said Rodriguez.“Entergy New Orleans is committed to helping our youth overcome educational barriers and reach their full potential. We are proud to partner with the American Indian College Fund and the United Houma Nation to support the next generation of leaders and change-makers.”

Since the inception of this partnership in 2015, Entergy has contributed over $350,000 in scholarships, positively impacting more than 160 students. Native American individuals remain among the most underrepresented groups in higher education, with a bachelor's degree attainment rate of less than half the national average.

Every year, the College Fund is a beacon of support for more than 5,000 students, helping them navigate their educational paths and achieve their degrees. The organization aims for a graduation rate of 60% for all scholars by 2025 and has awarded more than 160,000 scholarships, totaling over $349 million since its founding in 1989.

Entergy's mission, "We Power Life," extends beyond the delivery of essential energy services. We are committed to fostering the growth and well-being of the communities we serve through vital programs and initiatives. By investing in philanthropic efforts, encouraging volunteerism, supporting our low-income customers, and driving economic development initiatives, Entergy is dedicated to nurturing healthy, educated, environmentally sustainable, and thriving communities.