Covia's Internship Program: Building Future Leaders
Now, in the third cohort, we are excited to welcome twelve new interns from notable institutions, including the University of Cincinnati, North Carolina State University, Virginia Tech, the University of Alabama, Cleveland State University, Colorado State University, Purdue University, and the University of Arkansas. As these talented young individuals embark on their three-month journey with Covia, we eagerly anticipate their professional growth across diverse operational and functional departments. The program provides educational and hands-on experiences, fostering connections among peers and with industry professionals during "Thank Goodness It's Internship Friday" (TGIIF) networking events. We are committed to supporting their development as they prepare for future careers, equipping them with the practical skills and invaluable networking opportunities they need to advance in their professional careers.
Please join us in welcoming Covia's Summer 2025 interns!
Gavin Antonini - Virginia Tech
Max Bante - University of Arkansas
Harrison Bavone - Purdue University
John Beyer - North Carolina State University
Kevin Frye - Colorado State University
Nick Galanis - Virginia Tech
Oliver Monrose - University of Alabama
Joshua Zenick - University of Alabama
Soren Olsen - Virginia Tech
Madalynn Rola - North Carolina State University
Lucas Steuk - University of Cincinnati
Kenny Webb - Cleveland State University
Learn more about our culture at Covia here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment