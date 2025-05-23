Covia's Internship Program: Building Future Leaders

MENAFN - 3BL) In 2023, Covia relaunched its summer internship program, offering ten-week opportunities in marketing, engineering, operations, and other functional roles to its first cohort of interns. Last year, Covia welcomed another ten college students from across the United States. This impactful initiative yielded positive results, with four interns advancing to full-time positions within the organization.

Now, in the third cohort, we are excited to welcome twelve new interns from notable institutions, including the University of Cincinnati, North Carolina State University, Virginia Tech, the University of Alabama, Cleveland State University, Colorado State University, Purdue University, and the University of Arkansas. As these talented young individuals embark on their three-month journey with Covia, we eagerly anticipate their professional growth across diverse operational and functional departments. The program provides educational and hands-on experiences, fostering connections among peers and with industry professionals during "Thank Goodness It's Internship Friday" (TGIIF) networking events. We are committed to supporting their development as they prepare for future careers, equipping them with the practical skills and invaluable networking opportunities they need to advance in their professional careers.

Please join us in welcoming Covia's Summer 2025 interns!

Gavin Antonini - Virginia Tech

Max Bante - University of Arkansas

Harrison Bavone - Purdue University

John Beyer - North Carolina State University

Kevin Frye - Colorado State University

Nick Galanis - Virginia Tech

Oliver Monrose - University of Alabama

Joshua Zenick - University of Alabama

Soren Olsen - Virginia Tech

Madalynn Rola - North Carolina State University

Lucas Steuk - University of Cincinnati

Kenny Webb - Cleveland State University

Learn more about our culture at Covia here .