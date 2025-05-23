Dan Hendrickson's Brandy, Dame Of The Caribbean Named Onlinebookclub's 'Discount Book Of The Day”

Bestselling author Dan E. Hendrickson

- Kirkus ReviewsLANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author Dan E. Hendrickson's historical adventure novel, Brandy, Dame of the Caribbean, has been selected as the 'Discount Book of the Day by OnlineBookClub' . This captivating page-turner is available TODAY, Friday, May 23rd, 2025, for only $0.99 on Online Book Club for Readers . This recognition highlights the book's captivating storytelling and its appeal to readers who enjoy tales of courage, redemption, and high-seas adventure.Brandy, Dame of the Caribbean: Book 2 The Pirate Princess Saga, a captivating tale of courage, intrigue, and redemption. Set in the tense and tumultuous year of 1854. his novel plunges readers into a world where abolitionist ideals clash with the looming specter of war in the United States, and the Caribbean becomes the stage for extraordinary heroism. According to Kirkus Reviews:“This romping escapade succeeds on the backs of its well-developed characters. Famed English Sea captain and his infamous pirate wife return in a new adventure set against the backdrop of the American Civil War in Hendrickson's rollicking historical novel.”OnlineBookClub, a community with over 5 million members, offers daily features of standout books, providing readers with curated selections across various genres. The“Book of the Day” spotlight brings attention to notable works, offering readers a chance to discover compelling stories and authors.Dan E. Hendrickson, known for his engaging narratives and well-developed characters, continues to captivate audiences with his storytelling prowess. Brandy, Dame of the Caribbean is the second book in the Pirate Princess Saga after the award-winning first book 'Brandy, Ballad of a Pirate Princess' which won the 2022 Online Book Club Historical Fiction Book of the Year, 2022 Feathered Quill Silver Medal Winner Romance and Bronze Medal Winner Women's Fiction.

