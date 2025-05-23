29 Starvation-Related Deaths Reported In Gaza

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 29 children and elderly people have died of starvation in the Gaza Strip in recent days, says a media report.

Al Jazeera quoted Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan as saying that thousands more are at risk as only limited aid continues to trickle into the besieged enclave.

He described recent remarks by the UN aid chief-who warned the BBC that 14,000 babies could die without urgent food aid-as“very realistic,” though potentially an underestimate.

Despite mounting international condemnation of its 11-week blockade of Gaza, Israel has only permitted limited humanitarian deliveries, sparking fears of a large-scale famine.

UN officials have stated that the current volume of aid entering Gaza is“nowhere near enough” to meet the desperate needs of the population. While about 90 trucks carrying aid entered Gaza on Thursday, Abu Ramadan noted that most of it consisted of“flour for bakeries.”

The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that a few bakeries in Gaza resumed operations after receiving limited supplies overnight.

sa