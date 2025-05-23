Assam Rifles Commemorates Valour Of 6 Fallen Soldiers In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 23 (IANS) Assam Rifles commemorated the valour and sacrifice of six brave hearts of 29 Assam Rifles with a solemn wreath laying ceremony held at Joupi in southern Manipur's Chandel district, an official said on Friday.

A Defence spokesperson said that the ceremony was held in honour of the six bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice on May 22, 2016 during a deadly ambush between Hollengjang and Hengshi in Chandel district.

He said that wreaths were laid by the senior appointments of Assam Rifles. All ranks from the Assam Rifles paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen soldiers.

The martyrs remembered were Subedar Baldev Kumar, Havilder Susarjit Barla, Rifleman Mahesh Singh, Rifleman Bhupender Kumar, Rifleman Pawan Singh and Rifleman Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

On May 22, 2016, a team led by the Commandant along with a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of 29 Assam Rifles was returning from a road inspection near Henkot post landslides in Khengjoi Sub-Division came under ambush by joint fighting groups. The attack involved coordinated fire from AK series rifles, Light Machine Guns and Lathodes.

A fierce exchange of fire ensued, lasting nearly 25 minutes.

In this intense firefight, six brave soldiers laid down their lives in the line of duty. This tribute stands as a solemn reminder of the courage, commitment and sacrifice of the brave men who upheld the highest traditions of the Assam Rifles while defending the nation.

Assam Rifles remains resolute in its mission to ensure peace and security in the region, the defence spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in the same Chandel district, in the wake of an intensive counter-insurgency operation on May 14, ten armed militants were neutralised and a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered.

The Assam Rifles has intensified its surveillance in the Chandel district along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur in view of the May 14 incident.

A defence spokesman earlier said that a patrol of the Assam Rifles was fired upon heavily by suspected cadres of a militant outfit near New Samtal village, along the Myanmar border, in Chandel district.

Demonstrating exceptional composure and combat readiness, the troopers responded in a precise, measured, and calibrated manner, and the operation resulted in the neutralisation of ten individuals in camouflage fatigues, he said.

A thorough combing operation of the area was carried out, wherein a significant cache of weapons and other material was recovered from the New Samtal village, which is 130 km from the state capital and has scant human habitation.

The cache comprised seven AK-47 rifles, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, a M4 rifle, and four single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) rifles, ammunition and other war-like stores.