The Hidden Force Behind Rising Dental Costs--And What Dental Success Network Is Doing To Beat It

Dental care relies on a global supply chain-everything from gloves and cleaning instruments to dental chairs and implant systems often comes from overseas. In 2023 alone, the U.S. imported $470 million worth of dental products. Germany, Poland, and China were among the largest exporters. But when new tariffs are imposed or shipping is disrupted, the costs of those essential supplies surge-costs your dentist must absorb or pass on to you.

The American Dental Association (ADA) recently joined with other dental organizations to warn the White House about this exact threat. As Dr. Betsy A. Shapiro, Interim Executive Director of the ADA, stated in a March 2025 letter to the administration:

"These increased costs will negatively impact oral health in the U.S. ... Higher dental costs result in fewer patients seeking care. Patients, already facing rising healthcare costs for non-tariff reasons, will ultimately experience greater out-of-pocket expenses as additional duties drive up the cost of dental equipment and materials."

The letter-co-signed by the Dental Trade Alliance and others-urged that dental supplies be exempted from new tariffs , citing the serious risk of reduced patient access .

What Happens When the Supply Chain Breaks?

This isn't a hypothetical. In 2017, Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, where much of the U.S. supply of IV fluid bags was manufactured. It caused a national shortage that lasted months, leading hospitals to ration fluids and cancel elective surgeries.

Hurricane Helene's flooding of Baxter's North Carolina facility in 2024 triggered another major shortage-and this time, compounded by rising tariffs, the cost of these vital supplies climbed sharply. It's a reminder of how fragile the supply chain is-and how quickly disaster and policy can intersect to make healthcare more expensive and less accessible.

How DSN Is Helping Support Dentists

In this uncertain climate, more than 1,500 dental professionals are turning to the Dental Success Network (DSN) -a nationwide alliance offering group purchasing, continuing education, and an engaged support community. Founded by Dr. Mark Costes, DSN helps independent practices access the kind of discounts and support once only available to large corporate dental chains.

"We built DSN as both a shield and a springboard," says Dr. Costes. "In tough times, every dollar saved matters more than ever."

Through its vendor partner program, DSN members receive exclusive pricing on everything from implant systems to business coaching, marketing services, and accounting. On average, members save over $20,500 annually -often covering the full cost of membership.

"When tariffs bump up costs, DSN cushions the blow," explains Dr. Addison Killeen, a DSN coach and author of 11 dental books. "We help you tighten operations, not just your belt."

A Community That Lifts Practices Up

In addition to financial savings, DSN offers dentists a place to collaborate-not just compete. More than 40 clinical and business faculty contribute to daily case reviews, equipment feedback, and practice management strategy sessions. Dentists gain fast insights and practical tools to navigate uncertainty. Monthly webinars and active member forums keep them informed on clinical advances and economic trends alike.

At just $239/month , DSN membership provides both immediate ROI and long-term resilience.

Bottom Line: Patients Benefit When Dentists Are Supported

Whether it's dealing with staff shortages, global price hikes, or unexpected supply disruptions, DSN helps dentists stay independent, informed, and focused on delivering excellent patient care. And when your dentist has the right support, you get better, more affordable care .

P.S. If your dentist is facing higher supply costs, know this: DSN is one of the tools helping practices thrive. Learn how to recession-proof your practice at .

NOTES:

CBS News Helen Article

ADA News Article

SOURCE Dental Success Network