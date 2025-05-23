Klear.Ai Announces Successful Go-Live With Garden Grove Unified School District

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Garden Grove Unified School District (GGUSD) has earned statewide and national recognition for academic excellence and student support. Recent honors include multiple California Distinguished Schools, National Blue Ribbon Schools, and designation as a California Honor Roll District. GGUSD's innovative ASPIRE mental health program also received the Golden Bell Award, and the district has been recognized with the Broad Prize for Urban Education for closing achievement gaps. These awards reflect GGUSD's strong performance and commitment to student success.

The go-live follows a collaborative and focused deployment process, delivering a centralized, secure, and highly intuitive system tailored to the needs of one of California's largest school districts. GGUSD now benefits from Klear's powerful automation tools, real-time analytics, and native AI features-streamlining incident intake, compliance tracking, and claims oversight.

"We're proud to support Garden Grove Unified School District on their journey toward digital transformation," said Ritza Vaughn, Executive Vice President at Klear. "From the outset, this was a true partnership. GGUSD's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions for the public sector."

From a technology perspective, the go-live reflects the strength of Klear's scalable, cloud-native platform and its proven implementation approach.

"Our team worked closely with GGUSD to ensure a smooth and successful launch," said Bobby Hunter, Chief Product Officer at Klear. "We tailored the system to their workflows, migrated data securely, and provided hands-on support every step of the way. The result is a platform that's ready to deliver immediate value-without "

Klear continues to expand its footprint in education, government, and risk-pool sectors by delivering modern, AI-enabled solutions that reduce administrative burden and enhance decision-making.

About ai

Klear delivers integrated, AI-powered solutions for policy, claims, risk, and analytics-purpose-built for the modern insurance ecosystem. With Native AI woven into the fabric of the product and a commitment to customer outcomes, Klear empowers carriers, public entities, TPAs, and risk pools to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and reduce costs-at scale in Cypress, California, Klear is consistently recognized for its product excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovative AI capabilities.

For media inquiries, contact:

Shiv Bansal

Marketing Manager

Klear

+1 (619) 343-6260

[email protected]



SOURCE Klear