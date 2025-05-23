Slingr Launches Intelliparse.Ai: Converting Document Chaos Into Workflow-Ready Data

Slingr launches IntelliParse: Converting document chaos into workflow-ready data

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Slingr , an enterprise software developer based in Florida, has launched IntelliParse , an AI agent that extracts, interprets, and delivers data from documents.

While most tools focus on point solutions for repetitive tasks, Slingr specializes in designing AI agents capable of autonomously executing the tedious end-to-end workflows that slow business down.

“While most automation solutions retreat from complexity, IntelliParse thrives on it. We tackle the intricate downstream challenges by seamlessly blending low-code capabilities with advanced AI-delivering sophisticated enterprise solutions in a fraction of the traditional timeframe. - Grace Schroeder, CEO of Slingr.

Data trapped in PDFs, scanned forms, and spreadsheets requires manual processing, which introduces errors, raises costs, and prevents complete workflow automation. IntelliParse agents include a 'human in the loop' (HITL) interface that allows users to oversee the results.

IntelliParse is the flagship of five Slingr agents, each focused on data ingestion to produce desired outcomes to address real-world automation challenges. IntelliParse can learn from real-world documents, dynamically apply business logic, and integrate directly with standard business tools, including most major ERPs, CRMs, and database systems.

"Slingr's intelliparse has revolutionized our telecom order management process, reducing invoice processing time by 80% while providing end-to-end validation from initial quote to final billing. The system automatically confirms when orders appear on invoices, verifies pricing accuracy, and notifies our team with specific details, eliminating billing surprises and giving us complete financial visibility." - Robert Bye, Founder of Zenture Partners.

Key Capabilities:

- Parses varied, unstructured documents with high accuracy

- Applies rules, validations, and pre-defined logic during data extraction

- Connects directly to core business systems

- Learns and improves from business-specific document samples

- Eliminates manual data handling bottlenecks

Why It Matters:

Companies automating complex, variable workflows-like document parsing-unlock meaningful scale and productivity, redirecting humans to higher-value work.

Learn more:

About Zenture Partners

Zenture Partners gives global enterprises a single platform to manage, order, and optimize all their IT and telecom services - powered by AI, real-time pricing, and end-to-end automation.

About Slingr

Slingr specializes in automation beyond conventional boundaries, tackling the complex challenges most platforms avoid. Today's organizations need committed partners, not just products. We deliver adaptive enterprise solutions by integrating low-code development with advanced AI capabilities to ensure your automation ecosystem evolves alongside your business.

