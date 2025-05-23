Franki Moscato Is Cast As Mother Mary In Catholic Music Video
The song and video are by“The Thirsting ,” a Portland-based band best known for its pop-punk style of Catholic Rock music. Daniel Oberreuter leads it and dropped the new media, in which Moscato plays Mother Mary. Salve Regina is a pop-punk recording of a Catholic Classic that transcends all ages.
The music video captures a modern-day Mother Mary who calls on her Son to heal suffering people dealing with futility. In the video, Jesus appears and joins His Mother in urban situations.
"The video idea came to me back in January when I was listening to a rough mix of the song and saw an image of Mary walking through the streets, helping lift broken souls to Jesus," stated Oberreuter.
"Young people love The Thirsting's music, and I'm so happy to be cast in their video!" Moscato exclaimed.
The Thirsting - Salve Regina (Official Music Video)
