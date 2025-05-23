Franki Moscato Is Cast As Mother Mary In Catholic Music Video

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Thirsting, a Portland-based pop-punk Catholic rock band, released Salve Regina, which features Franki Moscato, a teen suicide prevention advocate.

- Daniel OberreuterOSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Franki Moscato is a music artist who won a Gold Ticket on ABC's American Idol. Her notoriety helps bolster her platform advocating teen suicide prevention. Moscato is a devout Catholic and intends to show the music video,“Salve Regina ,” in her parochial school talks to add hopefulness to the hearts of young people.The song and video are by“The Thirsting ,” a Portland-based band best known for its pop-punk style of Catholic Rock music. Daniel Oberreuter leads it and dropped the new media, in which Moscato plays Mother Mary. Salve Regina is a pop-punk recording of a Catholic Classic that transcends all ages.The music video captures a modern-day Mother Mary who calls on her Son to heal suffering people dealing with futility. In the video, Jesus appears and joins His Mother in urban situations."The video idea came to me back in January when I was listening to a rough mix of the song and saw an image of Mary walking through the streets, helping lift broken souls to Jesus," stated Oberreuter."Young people love The Thirsting's music, and I'm so happy to be cast in their video!" Moscato exclaimed.

