Cuban Coffee Queen Opens New Café At 1130 Duval Street In Iconic Old Town Key West

Cuban Coffee Queen Opens New Café At 1130 Duval Street In Iconic Old Town Key West
1130 Duval Street
Cuban Coffee Queen expands with a new location at 1130 Duval Street, offering authentic Cuban coffee and Amazing Cuban Sandwiches.KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cuban Coffee Queen , the beloved Key West coffee brand known for its bold Cuban-style coffee and Amazing Cuban Sandwiches, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at 1130 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040.
Located in the heart of Old Town Key West, this new café brings everything locals and visitors love about Cuban Coffee Queen to one of the island's most vibrant and historic streets. Guests can sip on rich Cuban espresso, refreshing iced coffee creations, smoothies, and enjoy freshly made breakfast and lunch daily.
The Duval Street location is open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, seven days a week-ready to fuel your island adventures from sunrise to sunset. Whether you're grabbing a quick cafecito on the go or relaxing in the dine-in space, Cuban Coffee Queen offers warm hospitality, bold flavor, and an authentic taste of Cuban culture. Takeout service is also available.
About Cuban Coffee Queen
Since 2009, Cuban Coffee Queen has been a Key West staple, proudly serving strong Cuban coffee and local favorites with the kind of friendly hospitality that reflects the heart of the community. With multiple locations across the island, Cuban Coffee Queen continues to celebrate the strength, sweetness, and soul of Cuban culture-one cup at a time.
Marius Venter
Cuban Coffee Queen
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment