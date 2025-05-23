The Hidden Dangers Of E-Bikes: Orthopaedic Surgeons Warn Of Rising Injury Risks For Riders Of All Ages

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "E-bikes can reach speeds much higher than traditional bicycles, and this increased velocity means more force during falls or collisions. This higher energy impact is causing injuries we don't typically see in traditional bicycle falls," said AAOS spokesperson and orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine Brian R. Waterman, MD, FAAOS. "The risk of fractures, dislocations and head trauma increases as e-bike usage becomes more popular. The best protection starts with awareness, proper protection and responsible riding."

Rising Popularity, Rising Risks



E-bikes offer a convenient, eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to cars, but their increasing use highlights growing safety concerns. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), injuries from micromobility devices (including e-scooters, hoverboards and e-bikes) have risen by an estimated 23% annually since 2017. Notably, nearly half (46%) of all e-bike injuries from 2017–2022 occurred in 2022 alone.

"Falls that result in fractures are among the most common e-bike injuries we see in both men and women," said Dr. Waterman. "More than 10% of injured riders require hospitalization. We're also seeing a high rate of vehicle-induced collisions, underscoring the need for improved safety regulations."

Gear Up, Slow Down: Essential Safety Strategies



AAOS experts recommend the following to help prevent injuries while riding e-bikes:



Always wear a helmet : Choose a certified, properly fitting helmet and wear it every time you ride-regardless of local laws.

Know your e-bike and local laws : Learn your e-bike's class (1, 2, or 3), top speed and motor assistance features. Check city or state regulations for e-bike use, including minimum age requirements.

Ride defensively : Be alert, obey traffic rules, and use hand signals to communicate with drivers and other cyclists.

Inspect your equipment : Regularly check brakes, tires, lights and the battery.

Avoid distractions : Stay off your phone and avoid headphones or anything that impairs your hearing or vision.

Be visible : Wear bright clothing and use front and rear lights-especially in low-light conditions. Supervise young or inexperienced riders : E-bikes are not toys. Make sure new riders practice in a safe area before hitting the road.

"Traditional biking helps build muscle, coordination and bone strength," added Dr. Waterman. "E-bikes, while convenient and appealing, reduce these benefits and raise the risk of serious orthopaedic injuries. It is a tradeoff many riders don't realize-until it's too late."

For more information about bicycle safety and bone and joint injury prevention, visit OrthoInfo.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook , X , LinkedIn and Instagram .

1

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons