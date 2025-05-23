Mumbai: Complete Draining Cleaning Works By June 7 Or Face Action, Warns Eknath Shinde

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday directed the municipal administration to complete all ongoing drain cleaning works in Mumbai city and suburbs by June 7 by using artificial technology (AI) and drones.

Stating that action will be taken against officials who do not complete the works on time and who are lax in drain cleaning works, he warned. He further directed that the silt removed from the drains should be dumped within 48 hours.

Shinde inspected the drain cleaning works Ushanagar, Usha Complex in Bhandup, Nehrunagar, Wadala and Dharavi T Junction in Dadar.

He said that even though the rains have started ahead of schedule, instructions have been given to complete the drain cleaning on time.

So far, 85 per cent of the big drains and 65 per cent of the small drains have been completed and there are still 15 days left. Therefore, he expressed confidence that these works will be completed on time.

“Drain cleaning is underway in coordination with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Railway Administration. AI technology is being used for this. The garbage under the railway culvert is being cleaned with the help of robots. The Municipal Corporation has identified waterlogging areas every year and pumps have been installed at 422 places. Holding ponds have been developed at two places and small pumping stations have been implemented at 10 locations,” he said.

He also visited the landslide-prone area of Suryanagar in Vikhroli and directed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to install a protective net there.

Since accidents happen here every year, he instructed the concerned officials to shift the locals to a safe place. Visiting Kasarwadi, a colony of municipal sanitation workers in Dadar, he also visited the Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhana (medical clinic),study hall and other works done there.

Earlier, the Mumbai Suburban District Guardian minister and IT minister Ashish Shelar reviewed the drain cleaning works and claimed that the AI driven analysis has exposed a staggering 40 per cent discrepancy in the silt removed during city's drain cleaning operations.