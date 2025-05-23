Mysmile Celebrates Memorial Day Weekend With 20% Off Sitewide And Launch Of All-Natural Teeth Whitening Strips

New Season, Brighter Smiles: Complete Summer Oral Care Lineup Now Available

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer has officially arrived, and so has your excuse to glow up your smile. MySmile, the fast-growing leader in at-home oral care, is kicking off Memorial Day Weekend with a limited-time 20% off sitewide sale , plus the highly-anticipated launch of their All-Natural Teeth Whitening Strips - a peroxide-free, enamel-safe solution designed for those who want a brighter smile without the harsh ingredients.

But that's not all. Whether you're traveling, lounging poolside, or gearing up for wedding season, MySmile's expanded product line has something for everyone - from advanced water flossers to ultra-gentle sonic toothbrushes. This is your one-stop summer shop for a full-mouth refresh.

"Summer is the season of smiles, and we're here to help everyone feel confident and clean with every laugh, selfie, and s'more," says Bobby Jacobs , founder of MySmile. "Our goal has always been to bring pro-level oral care to everyone, affordably and naturally. The new whitening strips are just the beginning - paired with our full line of products, they make it easy to build a routine that's both effective and enjoyable."

What's Hot This Summer at MySmile



All-Natural Teeth Whitening Strips The star of the season. These peroxide-free strips are powered by clean ingredients and natural mint flavor, making them ideal for sensitive teeth and daily use. Shop the Teeth Whitening Strips



Sonic Whitening Electric Toothbrush For next-level clean, this sleek brush delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute to lift stains, polish enamel, and reach every corner of your smile. Comes with 5 brushing modes and a travel case. Shop the Essential Sonic Toothbrush



Cordless Water Flosser Say goodbye to gunky gums and plaque build-up. MySmile's portable water flosser uses precision jets to cleanse deep between teeth, boosting gum health and leaving your mouth super fresh. Shop the LP211 Water Flosser

Original LED Teeth Whitening Kit An Amazon-favorite with 20,000+ reviews, this dentist-recommended kit includes LED light tech, powerful gel pens, and everything you need to whiten at home in just 10 minutes a day. Shop the Original Teeth Whitening Kit

Summer Sale Details

From now through Memorial Day Weekend, enjoy 20% off everything sitewide. No code needed - discounts are applied at checkout. Browse the full collection:

Why MySmile?

Founded by wellness entrepreneur Bobby Jacobs , MySmile is on a mission to make premium oral care accessible, clean, and confidence-boosting. From advanced whitening to everyday care, MySmile is trusted by over 1 million customers for its effective, safe, and affordable solutions.

Media Contact: For Media, contact Winnie, Digital Marketing Manager at [email protected]

MySmile is a leading brand dedicated to revolutionizing oral care with innovative products that deliver professional results from the comfort of your home. Specializing in whitening, gum health, and overall dental wellness, MySmile offers a variety of high-quality oral care solutions, including whitening kits, portable mouthwash, water flossers, and toothbrushes. Available online at top retailers like Amazon,Target, Macy's, and Kohl's, MySmile is committed to making it easier for people to achieve their dream smile. With a focus on simplicity, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.

