Etch Their Legacy This Memorial Day With Monport's Biggest Sale Of The Season

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Memorial Day, Monport Laser proudly launches its Memorial Day Special: "Etch Their Legacy" , a tribute to craftsmanship and innovation. From now through the end of the holiday period, customers can take advantage of exclusive discounts and bonus gifts across Monport's premier laser engraving machines.

With exclusive deals on both the GPro Series Fiber Laser and the newly released Reno Series desktop CO2 laser engraver , this Memorial Day is the perfect time to invest in the machine that will help you grow your business, expand your creative capabilities, or upgrade your current workspace.

Explore the full Memorial Day sale.

Power Up with GPro Fiber Laser Series: Your Free Laser Engraver Enclosure Awaits

For a limited time only, Monport is offering a free laser engraver enclosure with every purchase of a GPro Fiber Laser Series machine -including the GPro 30W, GPro 60W, and GPro 80W models.

This high-value accessory is designed to improve safety, reduce environmental impact, and maintain optimal air quality during your engraving sessions. Whether you're working from a home studio, a commercial space, or an educational setting, this enclosure provides the protection and control you need.

A laser engraver enclosure isn't just a nice-to-have-it's an essential component for professional and safe laser operations. Monport's GPro Fiber Laser Series already delivers industrial-grade power and precision. Paired with a free enclosure, it's a complete solution for serious makers.

But this offer is only available while supplies last. Quantities are limited, and demand is high.

Click here to shop the GPro Series Fiber Laser Engraver and claim your free laser engraver enclosure before it's gone.

Pre-Order the Future: Reno Series + Your Choice of Free Gifts

Monport's new Reno Series -featuring the Reno 45W, Reno 45W Pro, and Reno 65W-is officially open for pre-orders. Built with next-generation technology and designed for high-efficiency engraving, the Reno Series desktop CO2 laser machine combines compact design with robust performance, perfect for both emerging creators and growing businesses.

Customers who pre-order any Reno Series model during the Memorial Day pre-sale will receive one of three premium gifts:



A free water chiller , enhancing machine performance and longevity

A free fume extractor , helping maintain a clean, healthy work environment Or $300 off your total purchase-putting real savings back in your pocket

Pre-sale machines will ship in 60 days , and only a limited quantity is available. Missing this pre-sale means missing the chance to secure both an advanced machine and a valuable bonus at no extra cost. There will be no extensions, no restocks, and no second chances.

Pre-order your Reno Series CO2 laser machine now and lock in your exclusive bonus-only while supplies last.

Engrave Bigger, Faster, Smarter with Monport Mega - Own It Now with Flexible Payments

This Memorial Day, elevate your laser engraving projects with the Monport Mega 70W CO2 Laser Machine, the world's premier 70W intelligent desktop laser engraver. Designed for creators who demand speed, precision, and advanced technology, the Mega offers a generous 27.56" x 13.78" work area, blazing 600mm/s engraving speed, and ultra-fine 0.01mm accuracy.

Enjoy smart features like autofocus, batch fill, and automatic flame detection, all built to boost efficiency and ensure safety. Plus, with flexible payment options-pay just 33.33% upfront ($999.90) and receive your machine immediately, completing the balance after 30 days-or pay in full at the special sale price of $2,999.99 -it's never been easier to own the best.

Don't miss your chance to engrave bigger, faster, and smarter.

Click here to order your Monport Mega 70W CO2 Laser today and etch your legacy.

This Memorial Day, Etch a Legacy

This is more than a seasonal promotion- Monport's Memorial Day Sale offers real, tangible value to customers looking to invest in quality tools that deliver long-term results. Every offer in this campaign is designed with the end user in mind:



Advanced technology and reliability : Both the GPro Fiber Laser and Reno Series CO2 Laser Machine are engineered to meet the needs of today's creators and tomorrow's innovators.

Unmatched value : From free safety-enhancing accessories to direct discounts, Monport's offers are built to help you maximize your return on investment. Limited availability : Every product and promotion is first come, first served. There are no rain checks. The sooner you act, the better your chances of locking in these powerful offers.

Don't wait. Click here to grab your Memorial Day deal before they're all gone.

A Word from Monport Laser

"Memorial Day is about remembering those who came before us-but also about honoring the legacy we're creating today," said a Monport Laser CEO. "Our customers are building lasting businesses, meaningful art, and products that inspire. We want to give them the tools to make that happen, and this sale is our way of investing back into the maker community."

Act Fast-These Legacy-Level Deals Won't Last

Now is the time to upgrade, expand, or start your laser engraving journey. These Memorial Day deals are available only for a short time, and once inventory runs out, the opportunity is gone.

To learn more and secure your machine, visit: Monport Laser.

Create with confidence. Build with precision. Etch their legacy-with Monport.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a trusted name in the laser engraving industry, delivering high-performance machines for professionals, educators, and entrepreneurs. Known for innovation, durability, and exceptional customer support, Monport helps creators push boundaries and bring their visions to life through advanced laser technology.

