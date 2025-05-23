AOFAS And The Arthritis Foundation Launch Training Program To Advance Ankle Arthritis Care

The program marks second partnership between the two organizations

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Arthritis Awareness Month, the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) and the Arthritis Foundation are proud to announce the first cohort of participants for the Foot and Ankle Arthritis Development Program . This new initiative offers medical students and residents a unique opportunity to gain advanced training, mentoring, and exposure to foot and ankle arthritis care.

Congratulations to the seven selected participants:



Rodrigo Encinas , MD, 3rd Year Resident, Orlando Health-Jewett Orthopaedic Institute, Florida

Gabriel Gonzalez Diaz, MS, 4th Year Medical Student, Ponce Health Sciences University, Puerto Rico

Alexandra Krez , MD, 2nd Year Resident, Hofstra University/Northwell Health, New York

Ramiro Lopez, BS, 4th Year Medical Student, Mayo Clinic, Florida

Sarah Lu , BA, 4th Year Medical Student, California University of Science and Medicine, California

Alana O'Mara , MD, 2nd Year Resident, George Washington University, Washington, D.C. Elizabeth Rich , MD, CPT, 3rd Year Resident, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Maryland

"We're thrilled to welcome the first cohort of medical students and residents to this exciting new program in partnership with the Arthritis Foundation," said Jonathon D. Backus, MD, chair of the AOFAS Committee on Outside Collaborations. "This opportunity will allow them to deepen their understanding of arthritis of foot and ankle, connect with experts in field, and hopefully inspire them to pursue a career in orthopaedic foot and ankle surgery."

As part of the program, the participants will tour facilities and labs at leading academic medical centers, including Resurgens Orthopaedics and Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and Mercy Medical Center and MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. They will also attend the 2025 AOFAS Annual Meeting in Savannah, Georgia.

Michelle M. McLeod, PhD, director of Osteoarthritis Clinical Research Programs at the Arthritis Foundation, said the organization is enthusiastic about the opportunity to support this program that will expand access to high-quality foot and ankle orthopaedic training for medical students and residents.

"By investing in their education and mentorship, we are not only empowering the next generation of surgeons but also helping to build a more diverse and inclusive future for orthopaedic care across the country," she said.

This initiative marks the second partnership between the two organizations. In 2023, the Arthritis Foundation and AOFAS announced the recipients of the first-ever AF/AOFAS Ankle Arthritis Think Tank Research Grants . These grants provided nearly $600,000 in funding to support innovative clinical research that advances knowledge toward treatments to stop or slow ankle osteoarthritis.

For more information about the program, visit aofas/arthritis .

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas .

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, it's the Arthritis Foundation's mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care, and join the fight for a cure - uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to cure arthritis, visit arthritis .

SOURCE American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society

