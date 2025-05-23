Avensure Reviews Brand Identity & Launches New Website & Slogan “Protection Is Personal”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Avensure, one of the UK's top HR and Health & Safety outsourcing companies, has launched a new website and brand to further make business protection more accessible, human and bespoke to UK employers.

Manchester, UK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With the new brand message,“Avensure is your legal shield for total business protection”. The rebrand reflects the company's updated philosophy: Protection is Personal . This is now woven throughout every part of the business, from client interactions to platform design and new services.









Avensure's New Homepage





A New Era of Business HR Outsourcing & Employer Protection

Having supported over 5,000 UK businesses across 20+ industries , Avensure continues to evolve. This growth has led to the Avensure Shield – a robust all-in-one solution for:



Outsourced HR and employment law services

Full Health & Safety consultancy

Business immigration support

Wellbeing and mental health services

Access to Avensure PeopleCloud , an advanced HR & H&S management platform Sector-specific advisors , virtual training, webinars and on-site support

Each service is designed to help employers stay compliant, solve problems and grow with confidence.

A Website for Today's Employers

The new website , at , is a cleaner and more intuitive experience that reflects Avensure's user-first approach. With simplified navigation and mobile responsiveness, you can:



Find tailored HR & H&S solutions

Get expert legal insights and downloadable resources

Virtual workshops and compliance training Get connected to dedicated specialists with zero hassle

Evolving to Meet the Needs of Modern Businesses HR Outsourcing Services

In the last 6 months Avensure has made strategic investments in digital and training, including:



A growing portfolio of virtual workshops , covering topics like risk assessments and workplace compliance

More real-time access to sector-specific legal advisors , 24/7 Continued innovation in the PeopleCloud platform , to help clients stay ahead of the curve

Supporting Causes That Matter

Avensure is proud to have participated in the Manchester 10K on 18th May for Maggie's Centres - a network of centres that offer practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer. More info at

Quote from the Managing Director

"At Avensure we believe true business protection goes beyond policies and paperwork – it's about understanding each client's unique challenges and delivering support that feels personal, practical and proactive. Our new brand and website is a reflection of that commitment.

We're proud to offer UK businesses expert advice and innovative solutions and a partnership that puts their needs first. Protection is personal and that's how we help our clients thrive in today's world of employment law."

- Chris Garner, Managing Director of Avensure

The Avensure Difference

Avensure's success is built on a personalised, partnership-based approach . Every client has a dedicated HR and H&S expert , someone who knows employment law and the sector-specific pressures of running a UK business.

The 360° legal shield gives total peace of mind, while digital tools like PeopleCloud give operational control and forward-looking compliance.

Avensure doesn't just focus on risk mitigation, they're also about proactive empowerment, giving employers the clarity, tools and confidence to lead their teams.

About Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services

We're an award-winning UK provider of outsourced HR, Employment Law, HR consultancy, and Health & Safety services. Our mission is to shield and support employers nationwide, helping them stay fully compliant with UK legislation. With a complete 360° approach, we deliver tailored contracts, expert advice, ongoing guidance, practical training, and proactive solutions - ensuring your business remains protected and fully aligned with legal requirements in both Employment Law and Health & Safety.



Press inquiries

Avensure H&S & HR Outsourcing Services



Chris Garner

...

+44 330 100 8705

4th Floor, St John House,

2-10 Queen St,

Manchester M2 5JB,

United Kingdom



