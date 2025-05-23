MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Vern Nicholson Joins Vetro Media as VP of Strategy and Growth to Drive Franchise Development/Local Marketing Innovation

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vetro Media, a leading digital marketing and consulting agency specializing in franchise growth and performance-driven branding, is proud to announce the addition of Vern Nicholson as Vice President of Strategy and Growth. In this role, Vern will spearhead Vetro Media's national initiatives in franchise development , strategic consulting, and integrated multi-channel marketing, with a sharp focus on comprehensive local marketing and scalable solutions for established and emerging brands.

With over two decades of experience in digital marketing, agency leadership, and franchise expansion, Vern brings a proven track record of scaling brands through data-backed storytelling, targeted local outreach, and cross-platform influence. Known for his innovative approach to project management and ability to turn complex challenges into streamlined growth strategies, Vern has become a trusted advisor to franchise executives and marketing teams nationwide. It's hard to walk through a major shopping center in the U.S. without seeing a brand Vern has helped elevate, having led strategic initiatives for top brands in health care, home services, retail, and quick service restaurants (QSRs).

Under Vern's leadership, Vetro Media will also be accelerating its AI-driven marketing initiatives to enhance high-quality lead generation and support multi-unit acquisition strategies, equipping franchise brands with smarter tools to scale efficiently. Additionally, the agency will further expand its use of dynamic video content to drive engagement, humanize brand stories, and convert audiences across digital platforms.

“We're thrilled to welcome Vern to the Vetro Media leadership team,” said Christian Schmidt, CEO of Vetro Media.“He brings an innovative approach to project management and is a successful storyteller and influencer across media channels. Vern's unique ability to blend creativity with performance metrics will drive immense value for our clients and elevate our impact in the franchise space, from national strategy to local market execution.”

“Vetro Media has a strong vision and foundation,” said Vern Nicholson.“My goal is to help build on that by deepening our focus on high-impact strategies that align local execution with national brand growth. We're here to provide real value, not just activity, and I'm excited to help clients unlock scalable, sustainable results in an evolving digital landscape.”

Vetro Media offers a free digital audit and marketing strategy session to prospective franchise brands and companies. This comprehensive review identifies key opportunities in SEO, lead generation, brand consistency, video content, and localized marketing activation, customized to help brands scale with purpose.

To request your free audit and strategy session, visit

About Vetro Media

At Vetro Media, we believe that successful marketing begins with a profound understanding of your brand. With over 14 years of experience, we don't just skim the surface; we immerse ourselves in your brand, taking the time to learn what you sell, how you operate, and what values drive your business. This depth of insight allows us to craft tailored strategies that resonate with your target audience and reflect your brand's true identity.

As a full-service digital marketing agency our solutions are built for the future of digital marketing and cover everything from social media strategy consultants, Facebook ads management services, responsive website design services, TikTok marketing for brands, LinkedIn lead generation services, affordable paid search services, affordable rewards program services, full-service search engine optimization and the best Google Ads services.

Our unique approach combines creativity with data-driven insights, ensuring that every campaign is not only innovative but also effective. Couple that with our innovative digital solutions, top-tier performance marketing, and exceptional digital marketing services, and it's easy to see why we pride ourselves on being recognized among the top digital advertising companies in the USA.

Get in touch with us and let us help you achieve your marketing goals.



