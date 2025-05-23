Organizations Must Train, Not Just Plan, For Crisis Events, Advises IT Research And Advisory Firm Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The data-backed blueprint from the global research and advisory firm presents a practical framework to strengthen crisis readiness through the use of structured tabletop exercises. The simulations outlined in the firm's research insights guide organizations to rehearse responses to realistic scenarios, such as cyberattacks, in a controlled setting, improving both coordination and confidence.

"Overcoming the disconnect between planning and real-world execution requires a shift toward immersive, crisis-based training that fosters adaptive decision-making under pressure," says Michel Hébert , practice lead at Info-Tech Research Group . "Regular tabletop exercises offer teams the opportunity to move beyond rigid playbooks, honing their ability to react dynamically in complex situations. These exercises also provide a controlled environment in which to fail safely, extract valuable lessons, and improve response capabilities."

Info-Tech's newly published guidance identifies a critical gap in how organizations approach resilience planning. The firm explains that while many invest heavily in developing detailed operational plans, they often fail to properly train the teams responsible for executing them.

The firm further notes that traditional methods relying on static playbooks do not equip staff to handle the unpredictability and pressure of real-world crises. Info-Tech's findings make it clear that having plans is not enough. Teams must actively practice those plans under realistic conditions to build the confidence and agility needed for effective crisis response.

In its blueprint for resilience planning, Info-Tech Research Group outlines a practical four-phase tabletop approach designed to help organizations build a crisis response program that performs effectively in real situations. Rather than relying solely on theoretical planning, this methodology encourages organizations and IT teams to train through realistic, hands-on scenarios that reveal strengths and expose areas for improvement.

Clear and measurable goals that align with the organization's broader risk management and operational priorities must be established. This phase emphasizes the principle that teams perform how they train, not how they plan. The objective is to embed better crisis management through repetition and ensure everyone understands their role in a high-stakes situation.Customized scenarios that are realistic, relevant, and capable of testing both technical responses and decision-making under pressure are developed next. Sessions should be designed to challenge participants, encouraging creative problem-solving and quick thinking in complex, evolving situations.In this phase, the tabletop exercises should be conducted in a structured but supportive environment where participants can engage openly. Creating a space where it is safe to fail allows teams to identify weaknesses without consequences and build stronger coordination and trust across departments.Key insights and lessons learned can be captured to reveal actionable improvements. Post-exercise reviews should focus on refining procedures, updating documentation, and reinforcing best practices to strengthen the organization's overall crisis response capabilities.

When implemented thoughtfully, Info-Tech's tabletop program strengthens organizational resilience by minimizing downtime, reinforcing regulatory compliance, and boosting readiness for future disruptions. The structured exercises detailed in the firm's blueprint help transform theoretical plans into practiced responses, ensuring that teams are not just prepared on paper but are ready to act decisively when a real crisis unfolds.

