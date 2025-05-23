Gray Goes All In Together For Construction Safety Week

This year's theme, "All In Together," was more than just a phrase. It reflects the strong culture of collaboration and accountability across Gray's jobsites and offices. Throughout the course of Construction Safety Week, Gray hosted safety events at more than 70 jobsites nationwide, with participation from over 6,000 workers, trade partners, and team members.

"Safety means doing the right thing every time for every person," says Ned Brown, director of safety for Gray Construction. "We all share the responsibility of protecting one another through awareness and accountability. This week showed just how strong our teams can be when everyone takes ownership and commits to building safer jobsites together."

Throughout the week, Gray focused on four critical safety priorities:



Plan with precision

Identify high-energy hazards

Own your part Empower each other

These focus areas were reinforced through jobsite activities, leadership messaging, and Gray's participation in the nationwide Safety Week pledge initiative, which included more than 2,160 safety commitments submitted by Gray team members.

For Safety Week, more than 70 national and global contractors came together to highlight and celebrate safety. Across the country, teams hosted daily safety stand-downs, toolbox talks, and luncheons to reinforce safety as a shared priority. Additionally, teams took the time to celebrate the safety successes from this past year.

This year's Safety Week theme, "All In Together," was supported by the "Our Plan, My Part" pledge, signed by thousands of team members, subcontractors, and vendors as a public commitment to putting safety first.

"Safety and quality of life is the No. 1 core value of Gray," says Brian Jones , president & CEO of Gray Construction. "I'd like to thank everyone on our projects who share this value and help drive a strong safety culture, not just for Construction Safety Week, but every day they show up. It was a great week of events, activities, and strengthening of safety for our industry."

