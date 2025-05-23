NCP-SP Announces 'Dowry Free Maharashtra-Violence Free Family' Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) The Sharad Pawar-led NCP unit on Friday announced a state wide protest against the burgeoning cases of dowry deaths and a special campaign titled“Dowry Free Maharashtra - Violence Free Family.” The trigger was the death of dowry victim Vaishnavi Kaspate-Hagavane from Pune.

NCP-SP leader and MP Supriya Sule, who made the formal announcement on Friday, said:“In a state that has worked to show the direction of the country in terms of women's liberation, the victimisation of a daughter like Vaishnavi is very indignant. It is disturbing to any sensitive person. Maharashtra has become numb today due to this incident. For this, it will not be enough to just express anger and sorrow, but we will have to take strong active steps of awareness.

"Therefore, we are determined to launch a fight for a dowry victimization and violence-free Maharashtra in the state from June 22 this year. All sections of the society, all systems will have to participate in this. And only through that campaign can the goal of "dowry-free Maharashtra and violence-free families" be achieved now and that will be the true tribute to Vaishnavi.”

Sule said that three decades ago, the state of Maharashtra announced the country's first women's policy on June 22, 1994, at the initiative of former chief minister Sharad Pawar. All the components and institutions of Maharashtra contributed to the formulation of that policy.

“Due to women's policy, many social, political and economic changes have taken place in the lives of women in the state. But still, it is a fact that we have not been able to stop the undesirable practices like dowry and the domestic violence that women have to face. Maharashtra was created by the thoughts of Chhatrapati in Shivaji, Mahatma Phule, Rajarshi Shahu and B.R. Ambedkar.

"This state has a tradition of bright and accomplished great women like Rajmata Jijau, Savitrimai Phule, Punyashlok Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar. For the last 50 years, various institutions, organizations and individuals in the state have been carrying forward the movement of gender equality with hard work and determination. With all this in mind, I am starting this campaign from Pune on June 22, 2025,” said Sule.

She said that the proposed campaign will be implemented in different phases throughout the year in all parts of the state and the party will follow it up until the objective of this campaign is achieved.“Therefore, I am appealing to you for your suggestions in this regard and your active participation. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters that please let us all participate in this campaign and work together to create a "dowry-free Maharashtra and violence-free family,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe said that the increasing incidents of dowry deaths in Pune are worrying and asked the police to step up vigil and pay immediate attention to prevent such incidents.

“To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, guidance and counselling programmes should be implemented in schools and colleges, deputy commissioners of police and deputy superintendents of police should regularly review the Women Vigilance Committees and Bharosa Cells that were previously operating in police stations and submit an 'Action Taken Report' based on their work every week. The Police Commissioners should submit a written report on this every month.

Gorhe also suggested that the education, police, and women and child welfare departments should work together to create widespread awareness about unwanted practices among women and laws against them and also about various options to help and a slew of government schemes for their empowerment.