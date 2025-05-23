Results Of Annual General Meeting
|Resolution
| Votes
For
|Percentage of votes cast
|Chair's Discretion
|Percentage of votes cast
|Votes Against
|Percentage of votes cast
|Votes Withheld
|1
|4,027,232
|95.36
|186,050
|4.40
|10,000
|0.24
|27,215
|2
|4,062,077
|95.62
|186,050
|4.38
|0
|0.00
|2,370
|3
|3,867,210
|92.19
|186,050
|4.44
|141,515
|3.37
|55,722
|4
|3,901,079
|93.08
|186,050
|4.44
|104,062
|2.48
|59,306
|5
|3,935,641
|94.05
|186,050
|4.45
|62,944
|1.50
|65,862
|6
|3,946,127
|93.11
|186,050
|4.39
|105,913
|2.50
|2,529
|7
|3,950,241
|95.08
|202,717
|4.88
|1,483
|0.04
|96,056
|8
|4,008,264
|94.98
|210,379
|4.98
|1,483
|0.04
|30,371
|9
|3,820,640
|91.56
|214,471
|5.14
|137,723
|3.30
|77,663
|10
|3,967,562
|94.35
|200,501
|4.77
|36,918
|0.88
|45,516
|11
|4,011,991
|94.39
|200,501
|4.72
|38,005
|0.89
|0
|12
|3,913,972
|94.23
|200,501
|4.83
|39,229
|0.94
|96,795
|13
|4,033,117
|94.89
|210,379
|4.95
|7,001
|0.16
|0
Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 210,953,740 at the voting record date, 2.01% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
