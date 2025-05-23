Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Results Of Annual General Meeting


2025-05-23 12:45:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 23 May 2025.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes
For 		Percentage of votes cast Chair's Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld
1 4,027,232 95.36 186,050 4.40 10,000 0.24 27,215
2 4,062,077 95.62 186,050 4.38 0 0.00 2,370
3 3,867,210 92.19 186,050 4.44 141,515 3.37 55,722
4 3,901,079 93.08 186,050 4.44 104,062 2.48 59,306
5 3,935,641 94.05 186,050 4.45 62,944 1.50 65,862
6 3,946,127 93.11 186,050 4.39 105,913 2.50 2,529
7 3,950,241 95.08 202,717 4.88 1,483 0.04 96,056
8 4,008,264 94.98 210,379 4.98 1,483 0.04 30,371
9 3,820,640 91.56 214,471 5.14 137,723 3.30 77,663
10 3,967,562 94.35 200,501 4.77 36,918 0.88 45,516
11 4,011,991 94.39 200,501 4.72 38,005 0.89 0
12 3,913,972 94.23 200,501 4.83 39,229 0.94 96,795
13 4,033,117 94.89 210,379 4.95 7,001 0.16 0

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 210,953,740 at the voting record date, 2.01% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


