Christine Ierardi Selected As Top Event Strategist Of The Year By IAOTP

Christine Ierardi will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual red carpet awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christine Ierardi, Event & Business Strategist and Speaker, was recently selected as Top Event Strategist of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are selected based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual awards gala at the end of the year to celebrate their achievements./award-galaWith over a decade of experience in the industry, Ms. Ierardi has proven herself to be a trailblazer in the event space. She is the Founder of Christine Marie Events, Women in Business SWFL, and her newest venture, Iconic Event Brands, a company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs create unforgettable, revenue-generating event experiences that position their businesses as industry leaders.Christine helps entrepreneurs monetize live events and scale to multi-six figures through her proven framework for filling rooms and converting attendees into high-ticket clients. She is known for designing strategic, high-converting event experiences that drive revenue, elevate brands, and build long-term client relationships.She has led and managed hundreds of sold-out business events, networking experiences, and private client activations. In addition, she consults and provides VIP Days for entrepreneurs looking to grow their business through events.Her areas of expertise include event planning and design, event strategy, business development, coaching, and public speaking.Before launching her career, Ms. Ierardi earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Savannah College of Art and Design.Throughout her career, Ms. Ierardi has received numerous awards and international recognition for her work. This year, she will also be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Event Strategist of the Year for 2025.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, shared,“Choosing Ms. Ierardi for this honor was an easy decision for our panel. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We look forward to meeting her and celebrating her success at this year's gala.”Looking back, Ms. Ierardi attributes her success to values-based leadership, a deep passion for her work, and the guidance of mentors who shaped her path. She shares that her proudest role is being 'Mom' to her 4-year-old son, Johnny of her professional endeavors, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue empowering others through the transformative power of events.To learn more, visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

