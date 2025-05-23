LAZYDAYS AND GENERAL RV COMPLETE MESA, ARIZONA TRANSACTION

Lazydays RV Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lazydays RV)

General RV Center (PRNewsfoto/Lazydays RV)

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: GORV) ("Lazydays" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on the asset sale of its Mesa, Arizona location to General R.V. Center, Inc. ("General RV"). The companies expect to complete the remaining two divestitures in Longmont, Colorado and Fort Pierce, Florida in the coming weeks.

"Introducing General RV to a new state is always exciting, and we have appreciated the collaboration by the Lazydays team to help us achieve this," said General RV CEO and third-generation family owner Loren Baidas. "Having seen great success with our two Utah Supercenters, we are looking forward to leveraging what we've learned there to provide the premier customer service and expansive RV selection to our new and existing customers in Arizona."

Ron Fleming, Interim CEO of Lazydays, said, "We have completed our previously announced asset sale of our location in Mesa, Arizona to General RV. This transaction furthers our commitment to rightsizing our dealership footprint and continuing our operational turnaround plan. We are pleased with the expedient and smooth process and look forward to working with General RV to complete the remaining two divestitures."

In the past three years, General RV has nearly doubled its number of Supercenters nationwide offering sales and service of thousands of RVs ranging from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes. The third-generation family-owned company currently has more than 20 locations in eight states including Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia, Utah, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan, where its corporate offices are located. This is General RV's first location in the state of Arizona.

About Lazydays

Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.

Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."

About General RV

Founded in Michigan in 1962, General RV Center is the nation's premier RV dealer. The company operates more than 20 full-service dealerships in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia, Florida, Utah, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Each location offers the largest selection of RVs for sale, state-of-the-art RV service facilities and retail RV parts and accessories. Visit GeneralRV for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future financing transactions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, the benefits of the potential transaction described herein and the future financial performance of the Company following such transaction.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, the ability of the parties to successfully close future transactions referenced herein (i.e. the sale of our Longmont, Colorado and Fort Pierce, Florida dealership assets), future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including our ability to obtain further waivers or amendments to credit agreements, the actions or inactions of our lenders, available borrowing capacity, our compliance with financial covenants and our ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on terms acceptable to us), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout under the headers "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and in the notes to our financial statements, in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Lazydays RV

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED