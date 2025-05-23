KSL Capital Partners Has Taken A Majority Stake In Soneva

DENVER, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading alternative investment firm, today announced that an affiliate has taken a majority interest in the Soneva Group ("Soneva"), a pioneer in sustainable luxury hospitality since 1995 with award-winning resorts in the Maldives, following the exercise of its right to convert certain securities.

The transaction builds on the firm's initial minority investment in November 2019 and underscores KSL's continued conviction in Soneva's long-term strategy and differentiated approach to ultra-luxury experiential travel.

To help lead the next phase for Soneva, Neil Gallagher has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Soneva. A seasoned international hospitality leader, Mr. Gallagher brings more than two decades of experience across Europe, the Middle East, the U.S. and the Caribbean. He previously served as CEO and CFO of Clermont Hotel Group (formerly glh Hotels Management) and held leadership roles at IHG Hotels & Resorts, including CFO, Europe. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gallagher held leadership positions at Marriott Vacation Club International.

About Soneva

Founded in 1995, Soneva is a pioneering, award-winning luxury resorts operator. At Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani, Soneva Secret and the Soneva in Aqua yacht in the Maldives, true 'luxury' is defined by peace, time and space. Guests discover the SLOW LIFE, reconnecting with themselves and the natural world through rare, unforgettable experiences. Soneva is a pioneer for responsible tourism, combining sustainability with exquisite hospitality and intuitive, personalized service.

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York, New York; and London, England. KSL invests across three primary strategies through its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure.

KSL has spent more than three decades investing in luxury and experiential travel, building a leading global portfolio of high-end resorts, destination experiences and hospitality brands. With deep sector expertise and an expansive international footprint, the firm brings significant scale and experience to the global Travel & leisure sector, along with differentiated insight into the ultra-luxury hospitality market.

For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

[email protected]

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE KSL Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED