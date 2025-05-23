SLC Holds Workshop On 'The Impact Of Language On Legal Drafting'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) held an awareness workshop titled 'The Impact of Language on Legal Drafting,' as part of its ongoing efforts to advance the quality of legislative frameworks and empower legal professionals. This initiative reflects the SLC's strategic focus on enhancing Arabic legal drafting skills and promoting clarity and coherence in the legislation issued by the Government of Dubai.

The workshop, led by Salem Ibrahim Al Ahmad, Head of the Research and Publication Section at the SLC Legislative Awareness Directorate, emphasised the importance of mastering precise linguistic rules to draft clear, coherent legal provisions- an essential skill to prevent ambiguity and misinterpretation. He also illustrated the differences between formal legal language and everyday language through practical examples.

Key topics covered during the workshop included the characteristics and unique features of Arabic legal language, such as precision, clarity, and formality. It also addressed how drafting choices influence the meaning and interpretation of legislative provisions. Moreover, the session highlighted common linguistic errors in legal drafting, such as redundancy and the use of indirect expressions that may lead to ambiguity or legal loopholes. The workshop further introduced methods for developing legal drafting skills, including the use of tools and techniques to enhance linguistic proficiency. This involved reviewing samples of legislation and conducting contextual analyses of different legislative drafting models.

H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, affirmed that linguistic precision is fundamental to effective legislative drafting, stating:“Clear legal provisions reduce the risk of ambiguity, misinterpretation, and errors in implementation.” H.E. Al Muhairi added:“The Impact of Language on Legal Drafting demonstrates the SLC's ongoing commitment to strengthening legislative drafting frameworks and expanding the knowledge base of legal professionals. The workshop aims to equip legal professionals with the necessary tools to contribute effectively to developing a legislative system that is responsive to present needs and future challenges.”

Mr. Al Ahmad commented:“The workshop focused on enhancing the Arabic linguistic skills of legal professionals at the Government of Dubai and developing their ability to draft legislation using precise and sound language aligned with legal drafting standards. It addressed fundamental linguistic rules essential for crafting robust legal provisions that are free from loopholes and ambiguity. The initiative aims to equip legal personnel with practical tools to avoid common drafting mistakes and to use legal terminology accurately and consistently. Ultimately, our goal is to support Dubai's vision for a legislative ecosystem rooted in transparency, adaptability, and legal certainty, thereby enhancing the investment appeal of the Emirate and driving development.”

The workshop also underscored the role of legal language as a cornerstone of any successful legislative ecosystem and as a key tool for facilitating the effective implementation of legislation. It highlighted the importance of precision and clarity in legislative drafting and the need to avoid ambiguity that could lead to misinterpretation.

Mr. Al Ahmad further stressed the pivotal role of precision in using language for legislative drafting in ensuring legal stability by fostering a unified understanding among all relevant parties in the judicial and legal ecosystem, including judges, lawyers, and government officials, thereby minimising conflicting interpretations. The session also highlighted the importance of maintaining neutrality and objectivity in legislative drafting, and introduced the distinct features of Arabic legalese as a bridge between international legislative and legal systems and a vital means of accurately conveying the legislative intent.