Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transactions Of Managers And Closely Associated Persons


2025-05-23 12:15:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached is a copy of a filing with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons, announcing the acquisition of 95,000 shares in Alvotech at ISK 1,260 per share, by Alvogen Lux Holdings S.ár.l., the second largest shareholder in Alvotech. The date of the transaction is May 20, 2025. Alvogen Lux Holdings' largest shareholders are CVC (40%), Aztiq (30%) and Temasek (20%).

Attachment

  • Notification Managers Transaction-CSSF Form - Alvogen Lux Holdings 2025-05-23.

MENAFN23052025004107003653ID1109588011

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search