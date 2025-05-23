R3 Stem Cell Publishes Podcast Called Stem Cell Genius To Educate Consumers On Regenerative Medicine

The world's largest provider of regenerative therapies, R3 Stem Cell, has launched a new podcast called Stem Cell Genius.

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The world's largest provider of regenerative therapies, R3 Stem Cell, has launched a new podcast called Stem Cell Genius. The podcast will touch on regenerative medicine subjects that will educate consumers on frequently asked questions and provide accurate information to delineate fact from fiction in the industry.

The topics will be generated from the vast majority of frequently asked questions received on a daily basis. For instance, in the first episode R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, explains the basics of what stem cells and exosomes are. In the second episode, Dr. Greene clarifies the differences between stem cells used in the USA versus internationally.

According to Dr. Greene, "There are so many questions surrounding stem cell therapy from the public, and unfortunately there are many unscrupulous actors spreading misinformation. With R3's President Samantha Brechner as the host, we will provide accurate information to FAQ's in layman's terms so people understand what these wonderful therapies can or can't do!"

With over 26,000 stem cell procedures performed in the past decade, R3 Stem Cell has over 70 Centers in 7 countries. The company has published 10 peer reviewed research papers over the past 2 years, on regenerative therapies for conditions such as autism, Cerebral Palsy, premature ovarian failure, diabetes and more. With an incredibly broad experience, R3's CEO Dr. David Greene is able to convey a deep understanding of not just what the biologics are, but how they work for individuals and what to expect.

Dr. Greene added, "I'm not interested in fluff content involving stem cell research that won't help people. The topics are directly tied to existing therapies that are changing lives every day. For example, stem cell therapy for autism works amazingly well and is safe. Parents need the latest information to be able to make educated decisions regarding their child's healthcare."

R3 Stem Cell has stem cell clinics in Turkey, Philippines, Pakistan, India, Mexico, USA and South Africa. Each clinic utilizes R3's biologics and best practice protocols.

New episodes will be added weekly, with the Stem Cell Genius podcast being available on all major content platforms.

