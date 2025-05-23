403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Islamic Treasury Sukuk Auction For May 2025 Attracts Bids Worth AED 6.93 Billion
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The auction attracted robust demand from eight primary dealers across both tranches – re-opening of the May 2027 tranche and the newly issued 5-year tranche maturing in May 2030. The total bids received reached AED 6.93 billion, reflecting an oversubscription rate of 6.3 times, underscoring the strong confidence of investors in the UAE's creditworthiness and Islamic finance framework. The auction results highlighted competitive, market-driven pricing with a Yield to Maturity (YTM) of 3.99% for the May 2027 tranche and 4.06% for the May 2030 tranche. These yields represent a tight spread of 2 and flat basis points, respectively, above comparable US Treasuries at the time of issuance. The Islamic T-Sukuk program plays a vital role in supporting the development of the UAE's dirham-denominated yield curve, offering secure investment instruments for a wide range of investors. Furthermore, it reinforces the local debt capital market, contributes to the development of the broader investment landscape, and supports the UAE's long-term economic sustainability and growth objectives.
-
Marking an oversubscription of 6.3 times.
Yield to Maturity (YTM) of 3.99% for the May 2027 tranche and 4.06% for the newly issued 5-Year tranche maturing in May 2030, with a tight spread of 2 and flat basis points respectively, above comparable US Treasuries at the time of issuance.
The auction attracted robust demand from eight primary dealers across both tranches – re-opening of the May 2027 tranche and the newly issued 5-year tranche maturing in May 2030. The total bids received reached AED 6.93 billion, reflecting an oversubscription rate of 6.3 times, underscoring the strong confidence of investors in the UAE's creditworthiness and Islamic finance framework. The auction results highlighted competitive, market-driven pricing with a Yield to Maturity (YTM) of 3.99% for the May 2027 tranche and 4.06% for the May 2030 tranche. These yields represent a tight spread of 2 and flat basis points, respectively, above comparable US Treasuries at the time of issuance. The Islamic T-Sukuk program plays a vital role in supporting the development of the UAE's dirham-denominated yield curve, offering secure investment instruments for a wide range of investors. Furthermore, it reinforces the local debt capital market, contributes to the development of the broader investment landscape, and supports the UAE's long-term economic sustainability and growth objectives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment