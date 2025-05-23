EECU Gives Title 1 Students A VIP Golf Experience At Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, EECU , the Colonial Country Club , and the PGA TOUR , with support from Mastercard, hosted students from Brewer Middle School, a Title 1 campus in White Settlement ISD, for a VIP Golf Experience at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

At this unique event on Wednesday, students were introduced to the game of golf through several one-of-a-kind opportunities that included a special interaction with PGA TOUR player Lanto Griffin, tours of the golf course and media center, a practice session on golf simulators, and the opportunity to collect autographs from other players. EECU also hosted a Q&A session with meteorologist Branden Katona who shared career path advice and how his work impacts the operation for this and other tournaments.

As a community-focused financial institution, EECU is dedicated to supporting the education and growth of young minds throughout North Texas. EECU is proud to provide these students with a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they will never forget.

"It was a privilege to showcase the world of professional golf to these young students," said Lonnie Nicholson, President and CEO of EECU Credit Union. "Our hope is that this experience inspires them to pursue their dreams and that they continue striving to be their best in all they do."

About EECU Credit Union

With more than $4.1 billion in assets and over 292,000 Members, EECU is one of North Texas's largest locally-owned financial institutions. EECU is a not-for-profit credit union and has been serving North Texas for more than 90 years. Today, EECU offers a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU or connect with EECU on Facebook , X , Instagram , and LinkedIn . Equal Housing Opportunity. Federally Insured by NCUA.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elizabeth Carmody

Director, Schools & Community Relations

682-431-5805

[email protected]

SOURCE EECU

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED