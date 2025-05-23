Xtraspots Launches V2 Hybrid Parking Platform For Garages And Homeowners, Adds POS Integration With Elavon Among Others

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtraspots, the fast-growing platform revolutionizing smart parking and mobility, announces the launch of Xtraspots v2, a revamped Hybrid Parking Platform designed for both commercial garages and residential hosts. Whether it's a high-traffic lot or a homeowner's spare driveway, Xtraspots enables users to list, manage, and monetize their parking spaces with ease.

Set to launch this June, Xtraspots v2 will be available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , offering drivers a faster, more intuitive experience to find, reserve, and pay for parking in real time. The redesigned interface simplifies navigation and expands earning potential for everyday property owners.

Alongside the app release, Xtraspots is introducing a new Point-of-Sale (POS) system with integration to Elavon and other leading payment processors . The POS solution is designed to provide secure, scalable, and cost-effective transaction support for parking operators across both residential and commercial environments.

Key features include:



Dual pricing support for compliant cash and card rate structures

Real-time analytics and full control over processing fees Fast onboarding for both individual hosts and commercial garage operators

"Our hybrid model democratizes access-to parking, to payments, and to passive income," said Charles Sepulveda, Co-Founder and Chairman of Xtraspots. "With the launch of our new app and expanded POS integrations, we're not just providing parking-we're building a smarter, more inclusive ecosystem."

"I have all five of my garages on the Xtraspots platform-with more to come," said George Cabrera, owner of GC Garage at 310 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY. "It's user-friendly, and the POS system cut our processing fees significantly. This has opened up new income potential for my business while keeping everything organized in one place. The support of the Xtraspots team has been amazing-they're always just a call or email away, something I didn't have before."

Media inquiries, partnership requests, or early access:

📧 [email protected]

🌐

SOURCE Xtraspots Inc.

