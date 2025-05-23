RISE FESTIVAL INTRODUCES 'THE PATH' MEDITATIVE JOURNEY AND IMMERSIVE, LARGE-SCALE ART INSTALLATIONS

World-renowned artists HYBYCOZO , Whitaker Studio , and This is Loop among those to be featured at the Mojave Desert festival October 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2025

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As RISE Festival returns to the Mojave Desert for its 10th anniversary on October 3rd, 4th, and 5th, 2025, it is unveiling a visionary new experience for guests entering the festival grounds: The Path , an immersive, meditative journey through light, sculpture, and sound, that sets the tone for transformation before the first sky lantern is released.

“Desert Winds” by Whitaker Studio – Lyman Whitaker brings his celebrated kinetic wind sculptures-elegant, meditative works that dance with the desert breeze- to RISE, reminding visitors of their elemental bond with the natural world.

“Pulse” by This is Loop – The UK-based collective delivers kinetic, playful installations of light and energy that spark curiosity, joy, and movement-perfectly aligned with RISE's communal spirit.

“Diamonds on the Desert” by HYBYCOZO – A collection of five geometric sculptures inspired by pyrite crystal formations. The largest stands over 12 feet tall. By day, their golden forms echo the desert's natural beauty; by night, internal lighting casts intricate patterns that transform the landscape into a luminous, meditative field.

RISE Meditation Halos - beautifully designed wooden pergolas outfitted with daybeds and soft linen drapes, offering guests a tranquil space to relax, breathe, and meditate in the breathtaking Mojave Desert landscape.

Anchoring this expanded artistic offering are large-scale installations by three of the world's most acclaimed visual artists: HYBYCOZO , Whitaker Studio , and This is Loop . Their towering works of light, motion, and interactivity invite guests into a shared space of awe, reflection, and play-defining a new visual era for RISE.

"This year, we wanted the experience of arriving at RISE to feel like crossing a threshold," says RISE Art Director John Connors. " The Path is the first step into the world of RISE-a moment to slow down, take in the surroundings, and enter a shared space that invites curiosity, reflection, and hope."

The Path: A Curated Ritual of Arrival

Guests entering RISE Festival begin their journey with presence and stillness. The Path is a carefully curated experience of sculptural installations and wellness retreats designed to ground and uplift. It features:

RISE Meditation Halos - beautifully designed wooden pergolas outfitted with daybeds and soft linen drapes, offering guests a tranquil space to relax, breathe, and meditate in the breathtaking Mojave Desert landscape.

This serene threshold prepares the mind and body for the celebration that follows, creating a sense of purpose and intention from the very first step onto the festival grounds.

New and Returning Artistic Experiences

RISE's creative journey continues across the festival grounds with powerful new installations and returning favorites:



"Trillion" by HYBYCOZO – The acclaimed duo Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu present towering geometric sculptures that explore the harmony of math, science, and natural patterns. As dusk falls, their structures radiate with internal light, casting evolving shadows that echo RISE's core themes of connection and transformation.



"Diamonds on the Desert" by HYBYCOZO – A collection of five geometric sculptures inspired by pyrite crystal formations. The largest stands over 12 feet tall. By day, their golden forms echo the desert's natural beauty; by night, internal lighting casts intricate patterns that transform the landscape into a luminous, meditative field.



"Desert Winds" by Whitaker Studio – Lyman Whitaker brings his celebrated kinetic wind sculptures-elegant, meditative works that dance with the desert breeze- to RISE, reminding visitors of their elemental bond with the natural world.



"Pulse" by This is Loop – The UK-based collective delivers kinetic, playful installations of light and energy that spark curiosity, joy, and movement-perfectly aligned with RISE's communal spirit.



"Mirrors of Reflection" by The RISE Collective – A new signature piece composed of 24 towering mirrored structures surrounding a central monolith inscribed with poetry. This striking ensemble becomes a sanctuary of introspection, poetic stillness, and shared reflection.



"Moons on the Horizon" by The RISE Collective – Two 10-foot steel moons, softly illuminated at the desert's edge, bringing a celestial glow to the landscape, symbols of duality, cycles, and the quiet mystery of the horizon.

"RISE HIGHER" by The RISE Collective – Four massive steel structures spelling out the word RISE, emerging from the desert floor, creating a bold and iconic photographic moment for festival guests.

Together, these installations and The Path form a spiritual and visual gateway into RISE's milestone 10th year: a curated passage through beauty, silence, and inspiration that invites guests to fully arrive in the present moment. These immersive environments deepen storytelling and personal expression, enriching each guest's experience under the open desert sky.

A World-Class Musical Lineup

RISE Festival also features an extraordinary musical lineup with global icons RÜFÜS DU SOL, Calvin Harris, and John Mayer , each delivering transformative performances in one of the most inspiring natural settings on Earth.

Ticket packages for the 10th RISE Festival are available in Silver , Gold , Platinum , and Diamond tiers. For tickets and more information, visit

About RISE Festival

Founded in 2014, RISE is the world's largest sky lantern festival-a collective celebration that blends art, music, and light in an unforgettable shared experience in the Mojave Desert south of Las Vegas. Returning for its 10th anniversary October 3, 4, and 5, 2025, RISE is a luminous celebration of light, sound, and soul, bringing people together in a shared journey of elevation and joy.

As a non-profit charitable event, RISE is a collaborative art project dedicated to advancing the arts through education, appreciation, and financial support for emerging artists around the world.

Visit for more information.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Rise Festival

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED