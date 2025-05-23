Commercial P&C Insurance Industry Leaders Primed For Digital Transformation

CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation and on-the-job training is on the docket for commercial P&C insurance organizations in 2025. In this year's Convr Insurance Talent and Tech Trends survey, Convr surveyed 200 commercial property and casualty (P&C) insurance decision-makers across the U.S. to dig into the role talent and technology play in driving results.

Nearly 92 percent of insurance industry leaders-manager and above said they are providing up-training to their underwriting teams to advance their skills in data analytics, automation and digital underwriting. While 45 percent of respondents said their underwriting team members want better access to technology and tools to improve their quality of work and 42 percent said their underwriting teams want training on the latest technology.

Over half, 53 percent of respondents said they definitely expect more underwriting tasks to be automated in coming years. And that could be because they believe underwriting work is monotonous. In our survey we asked just how tedious entering it is and 84 percent of leaders admitted it was somewhat to very tedious.

But there is hope, it seems they see value in underwriting technology, as more than half of the respondents are certain anywhere from 25-50 percent of manual underwriting work could be automated. With too many submissions, lack of good technology and too much manual data entry-all respondents can agree there is a bevy of pain points and setbacks in their underwriting departments.

And there is another certainty; nearly 85 percent of insurance industry leaders think using better technology will reduce employee attrition while 93 percent agree using technology helps attract younger workers.

What is even more startling is their take on technology and performance with nearly 95 percent agreeing that their company's overall performance could be improved through process efficiencies in underwriting.

Some 74 percent of leaders said their company delivered new underwriting tools to their team in 2024-but still, more than 17 percent did not. This year, in 2025 the projected number grew with 83 percent of teams expecting to deliver new technology tools to their underwriters.

And what are they after most? Tools to improve workflow management, data/data management and underwriting productivity/performance measurement tools. These are not just nice-to-have insights; they represent a fundamental shift in how commercial P&C insurance organizations should think about their tech stack for now and the future.

SOURCE Convr

