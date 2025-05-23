Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DISCLOSURE OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS


2025-05-23 12:00:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boulogne-Billancourt, May 23, 2025

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the general Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers)

Registered name of the issuer: CEGEDIM SA

Date Shares outstanding Total potential voting rights Exercisable voting rights*
April 30, 2025 14,097,155 22,031,745 21,704,188

* excluding rights attached to share held in treasury

Attachment

  • Disclosure-share-VR-30april2025

