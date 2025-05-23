NORBIT ASA – Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 23 May 2025

Petors AS, a company wholly owned by Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT ASA, has today sold 153,000 shares in NORBIT ASA at an average price of NOK 193.23 per share.

The sale was made for tax-related purposes, primarily due to the Norwegian wealth tax regime, which imposes an annual tax on the assessed net wealth of individuals, including the market value of listed equity holdings.

Prior to the transaction, Petors AS held 7,129,944 shares in NORBIT ASA, corresponding to 11.1% of the company's outstanding shares. Following the transaction, Petors AS holds 6,976,944 shares. Weisethaunet and his closely associated persons hold a total of 6,986,157 shares in the company, representing approximately 10.93% of the company's outstanding shares.

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 600 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 23 May 2025 at 17:50 CEST.

