RFK Racing And Trimble Launch Multi-Year Agreement Starting With 2025 NASCAR Season

Global Technology Leader Bringing 'Confidence at Every Turn' to the No. 60 and No. 17 Ford Mustangs

CONCORD, N.C., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFK Racing today announced a multi-year sponsor partnership with Trimble, a global technology company that enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. The collaboration between Trimble and RFK will debut during the 2025 NASCAR season with Trimble's primary sponsorship on Ryan Preece's No. 60 Ford Mustang and Chris Buescher's No. 17 Ford Mustang, beginning with Preece's entry at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1. Trimble will increase its involvement across RFK Racing's full fleet in upcoming seasons, including Brad Keselowski's No. 6 Ford Mustang.

The collaboration is rooted in a shared passion for innovation, precision, and high-performance teamwork-bringing Trimble's commitment to delivering“Confidence at Every Turn” to the racetrack.

“This is a high-profile opportunity to expand awareness of Trimble by supporting a leading NASCAR team with a technology vision closely aligned with our own,” said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble.“Both organizations focus on cohesive technology ecosystems and data-driven precision as the formula for winning in dynamic and intensely competitive environments.”

Trimble is a global technology company that employs more than 12,000 people worldwide and serves customers in over 175 countries. The company reported $3.68 billion in revenue in 2024. Customers in construction, transportation and geospatial industries rely on Trimble solutions to improve operational efficiency and project outcomes.

“Partnering with a forward-thinking, technology-driven company like Trimble is a great fit for RFK Racing,” said Steve Newmark, president of RFK Racing.“Our team and Trimble operate in fast-paced, high-performance environments that demand precision and innovation. Their deep expertise and commitment to technology will bring valuable perspective and collaboration to our program.”

Trimble will also join the RFK TeK Alliance, a collaborative platform where technology-oriented sponsors work together to test and refine products in applied racing and operational environments.

“Every week in NASCAR feels like a science project, where we're constantly testing, learning, and improving,” said RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski.“Partnering with Trimble allows us to do more of that work in the digital space, refining our performance virtually before we ever hit the track. That kind of innovation is not only smart, it's essential in today's competitive environment.”

“NASCAR's 90 million fans include more than 17 million associated with the industry sectors we serve,” said Painter.“The opportunity to join these stakeholders in the exciting NASCAR environment and to collaborate within the RFK TeK Alliance make this a compelling investment for Trimble.”

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 38th season in 2025, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport's most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, English Premier League's Liverpool F.C., and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com , and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: .

Attachments



Trimble 60 Car - Ryan Preece Trimble 17 Car - Chris Buescher

CONTACT: Mike Massaro RFK Racing (860) 680-7631 ... Cole Peterson RFK Racing (402) 699-7224 ...