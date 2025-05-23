Trace Systems Is Now An Authorized Starlink Reseller

As a trusted satellite integrator for the Department of Defense, Trace brings decades of experience and an extensive portfolio of contract vehicles as well as industry and government partnerships. The company will now leverage Starlink's resilient global connectivity to bolster communications across multi-domain operations delivering greater capabilities to the bandwidth constrained operator - anywhere in the world.

About Starlink

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. Learn more at .

Follow Starlink on X

About Trace Systems

Trace Systems delivers advanced information technology and communication systems and solutions to the U.S. Government, specializing in secure, mission-critical systems that enable global operations. With a proven track record of innovation and operational excellence, Trace provides the engineering expertise and technical leadership required to meet today's complex defense challenges. Learn more at .

