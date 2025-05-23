NOW OPEN: The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge Unleashes At Busch Gardens Williamsburg

North America's longest family inverted coaster features more than 2,500 feet of track at speeds up to 40 miles per hour making it the ultimate family-friendly attraction

DOWNLOAD MEDIA ASSETS HERE

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Williamsburg is unleashing its newest and most immersive family attraction – The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge – opening today to all guests. North America's longest family inverted coaster delivers a highly immersive and thematic experience, where families are swept into a world of unparalleled excitement. Set in a bustling Bavarian village, the celebration quickly turns into chaos as glowing red eyes and bone-chilling howls signal the return of a terrifying creature. Riders dash through more than 2,500 feet of track at speeds up to 40 miles per hour . With its thrilling yet accessible design, this ride is perfect for kids, with a minimum height of 42 inches tall when accompanied by a supervising companion and 48 inches without, ensuring everyone can enjoy this coaster together.

Members had the exclusive opportunity to be the first to ride over this past week, and the reviews were enthusiastic, with many eager to ride again and share the experience. Now, the park is excited to open the ride to all guests so everyone can see what the buzz is about. The Virginia park celebrated with a Grand Opening Ceremony , complete with a ribbon cutting, ceremonial first ride and a DJ dance party. Wolf Scouts from the Colonial Virginia Council of Scouting America joined local dignitaries and Busch Gardens leadership for the inaugural ride.

"Last weekend, we gave our Members the opportunity to preview The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge during our 50th anniversary celebration, and they loved it," said Kevin Lembke, President of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. "The return of the iconic wolf, paired with the nostalgia of our park's history, struck a real chord with guests, and the early reactions have been enthusiastic across the board. It's the perfect opportunity for thrill seekers of all ages to create new memories together."

LIMITED-TIME MEMORIAL DAY SALE!

For a limited time, save up to 35% on Fun Cards and Memberships:



Fun Card : Unlimited visits to rides, shows and seasonal events throughout 2025. Membership : Unlimited visits for 12 months, plus FREE parking, up to 8 FREE guest tickets, VIP events, and exclusive discounts on merchandise, Quick Queue and more!

For more information on The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge and Membership, visit BuschGardens/Williamsburg and follow Busch Gardens on social media @BuschGardensVA.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment, and signature events throughout the year. For more information, visit BuschGardens . Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS ) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at UnitedParks.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Busch Gardens Williamsburg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED