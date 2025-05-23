U.S. Money Reserve Gives Back: U.S. Money Reserve And Mike Rowe Donate Valor & Victory Coin Set To U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Memorial Day, U.S. Money Reserve has partnered with longtime collaborator Mike Rowe, television personality best known as the creator and host of Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs, to present a set of 5 oz. silver coins from the company's exclusive World War II: Valor & Victory Series to the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation (USNMF).

The World War II: Valor & Victory Series features designs honoring pivotal World War II events or battles. The four-coin set presented to the USNMF includes "Attack on Pearl Harbor," "Battle of Midway," "Battle of Normandy," and "Battle of Iwo Jima." These coins pay tribute to the servicemembers whose bravery defended liberty and shaped the course of history. A fifth coin representing the "Battle of the Bulge" will soon be added to the series, continuing the legacy of honoring these significant moments of courage and sacrifice.

U.S. Money Reserve has supported the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation since 2016, when it launched the now sold-out Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary coin series. Proceeds from that series helped fund the Lone Sailor statue now standing at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. In 2022, U.S. Money Reserve also became the U.S. Navy Memorial's official precious-metals IRA partner, made official during the Blessing of the Fleet on April 9th, 2022, when coins from the first Gold and Silver Legacy Eagle series produced by U.S. Money Reserve were presented to the U.S. Navy Memorial.

"Memorial Day is a time to remember, reflect, and give thanks," said Angela Roberts, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "We are honored to support the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation's mission and continue our longstanding commitment to recognizing the service and sacrifice of America's veterans."

Rowe's presentation of U.S. Money Reserve's donation is featured in a new video released today, underscoring the importance of the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation's mission to Honor, Recognize, and Celebrate the sacrifices made by the men and women of the Sea Services–the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Marines, and Merchant Marines.

"The USNM is the only memorial in DC I've never visited before, so I was really honored to get a tour from the President and CEO himself. I was doubly honored to present him with these incredible five-ounce silver coins, commemorating pivotal battles of the second world war. It's such a pleasure to be associated with a company like U.S. Money Reserve, who go out of their way every year to honor our military men and women. What a great way to celebrate another Memorial Day."

In the video, Mike Rowe also embarks on a guided tour of the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C., exploring exhibits that commemorate the courage and resilience of American sailors. The tour culminates with the formal presentation of a 2024 5 oz. Silver World War II: Valor & Victory Series Ultra High Relief Proof 4-Coin Set to Vice Admiral John Nowell, USN (Ret.), President & CEO of the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation.

"The Navy Memorial is honored by the continued support of U.S. Money Reserve," said foundation representatives. "This donation not only reflects their ongoing dedication but serves as a meaningful tribute to the men and women of the Sea Services – past, present, and future. Their beautifully crafted coins are proudly displayed by Vice Admiral Nowell, USN (Ret.), President and CEO, as a symbol of our shared dedication to preserving the legacy of the U.S. Navy."

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government-issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious-metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas, with offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Houston, Texas.

Learn more at usmr , watch videos on YouTube, like U.S. Money Reserve on Instagram and Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter @USMoneyReserve.

Media Contact

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7509

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve

