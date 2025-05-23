MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venus Investment Alliance, under the leadership of Michael Schmidt, unveils a redesigned interface for KI-Handelsroboter 6.0 to enhance clarity, user control, and explainability in human-AI collaboration.

Venus Investment Alliance has announced a major design transformation of its flagship AI system, the KI-Handelsroboter 6.0, under the leadership of founder and interface strategist Michael Schmidt. The redesign focuses on creating a more intuitive, emotionally aware, and explainable user experience for both new and advanced users across its three versions: Enthusiast, Advisor, and Professional.



The initiative responds to increasing demand for AI tools that are not only intelligent, but also legible, comfortable, and psychologically supportive. The updated design introduces simplified visual feedback, real-time guidance prompts, and context-aware explanation modules that allow users to interact with the AI system as a thoughtful collaborator-not a black-box executor.

“Functionality is only half the equation,” said Michael Schmidt.“We wanted AI 6.0 to feel less like software, and more like a partner-clear, calm, and accountable.”

The new interface was shaped by over 500 hours of user testing across six countries and reflects feedback from educators, behavioral designers, and risk analysts. Key upgrades include:

Decision Rationale Layers: Users can now toggle between quick actions and deep insights to understand why certain decisions are being suggested.

Confidence Visualizers: A trust-based display shows the AI's internal certainty level on each recommendation.

Emotionally Neutral Color Coding: Soft contrasts reduce decision pressure and prevent alert fatigue.

Multimodal Input Support: Users can now interact via text, voice, or structured forms depending on situational needs.

This evolution aligns with the organization's long-standing values: to develop AI systems that amplify human judgment, not bypass it. The updated AI Trading Robot 6.0 interface is being rolled out in limited release this quarter, with broader availability expected later this year.

Venus Investment Alliance will also be hosting a virtual exhibition in June titled“AI That Listens”, showcasing the research process and design principles behind this transformation. The event will bring together thought leaders in interaction design, human factors, and ethical machine learning.

The redesign is not just cosmetic-it marks a new chapter in how intelligent systems can communicate with users on a human level, fostering trust, clarity, and adaptability in a world of growing complexity.

About Venus Investment Alliance

Venus Investment Alliance develops ethically grounded AI systems that support structured, transparent decision-making. Known for its human-centric design philosophy, the organization integrates technology, psychology, and ethics to advance the future of intelligent collaboration.

