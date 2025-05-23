Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kvika Banki Hf.: Kvika Issues Inaugural EUR 200 Million Bond


2025-05-23 11:46:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kvika banki hf. has today successfully completed the issuance of a new 4-year senior unsecured bond in the amount of EUR 200 million. This marks the bank's inaugural euro-denominated bond issuance, representing a significant milestone in its funding strategy. It enhances Kvika's access to international capital markets and strengthens its competitive position.

The bonds will be issued under the bank's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme and are priced at a spread of 250 basis points over mid-swap rates. The bond carries an annual coupon of 4.5% and matures on 2 June 2029.

The new issue attracted strong demand from international investors, drawing interest from 25 investors across the UK, the Nordics, continental Europe, and Asia, with total orders exceeding EUR 350 million.

The bonds will be listed on Euronext Dublin and are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody's Investors Service.

The transaction was jointly managed by BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.

For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations at ... or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.


