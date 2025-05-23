Kvika Banki Hf.: Kvika Issues Inaugural EUR 200 Million Bond
The bonds will be issued under the bank's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme and are priced at a spread of 250 basis points over mid-swap rates. The bond carries an annual coupon of 4.5% and matures on 2 June 2029.
The new issue attracted strong demand from international investors, drawing interest from 25 investors across the UK, the Nordics, continental Europe, and Asia, with total orders exceeding EUR 350 million.
The bonds will be listed on Euronext Dublin and are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody's Investors Service.
The transaction was jointly managed by BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.
For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations at ... or via tel. (+354) 540 3200.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment