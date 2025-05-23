BIC: Remuneration Of Non-Executive Corporate Officer
| Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...
Investor Relations
...
| Bethridge Toovell
VP Group Communications
+1 917 821 4249
...
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations
+33 6 89 87 61 39
...
Agenda
All dates are to be confirmed
|H1 2025 results
|July 30th, 2025
|Q3 2025 net sales
|October 28th, 2025
|Full Year 2025 results
|February 24th, 2026
About BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. Its vision: to bring simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, and reliable products has made BIC a symbol of reliability and innovation. Present in more than 160 countries and with more than 13,000 employees worldwide, BIC brings together iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorsTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer®, and many others. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices, BIC is also recognized for its unwavering commitment to sustainability and education. To learn more, visit and to discover the full range of BIC products, visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .
Attachment
-
BIC_CP_Post AGM_Chair Remuneration_21MAY25_VENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment