New Book 'Everything You Need To Know About Me' Is The Perfect Gift For Older Americans

"Everything You Need to Know About Me"

Princella Seymour's compassionate step-by-step guide helps loved ones provide vital information to family in the event they are unable to speak for themselves.

- Princella Seymour, Author & CEO of Complete Elder Care SolutionsFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For over 30 years, elder care expert Princella Seymour has supported families through the emotional and logistical challenges of aging. Her new book, Everything You Need to Know About Me, is born from decades of experience witnessing the heartache and confusion families face when trying to honor their loved ones' wishes without having the necessary information. Published in time for Older Americans Month and Father's Day, this simple, yet powerful step-by-step guide allows older adults to document important information - medical details, emergency contacts, financial facts, and final wishes - all in one place. The book can be safely stored in a home or safety deposit box and easily updated over time, giving families peace of mind when the unexpected happens.“I have experienced firsthand watching the heartbreak of a caregiver not having all of the person's wishes and pieces in order. Most people don't prepare for the aging process. They assume it will be gradual or that there will be plenty of time to figure it out, but the reality is that most senior care decisions are made in moments of crisis,” says Seymour, CEO of Complete Elder Care Solutions,“there is so much confusion, worry, and then often regret about their elder's wishes where handled correctly. This book makes it easy to have the tough conversations and put answers in one safe place.”Seymour, a trusted national consultant and speaker on elders and aging, started her consulting firm Elder Care Solutions to address the issue she was seeing in the caregiving community - to fill the gap when elder parents can no longer live alone, families are scrambling, and they need help navigating this next phase of life. This preparation is at the heart of her mission - to turn confusion into clarity with love and dignity.Everything You Need to Know About Me can be purchased on Amazon starting May 23rd.###About Princella SeymourPrincella Seymour is a nationally recognized expert on elder care solutions and an advocate for revolutionizing elder care. For over thirty years, she has guided thousands of families through the emotional journey of aging with compassion and clarity. Seymour has served as Vice President of the Florida Healthcare Social Workers Association (Broward Chapter). She is currently the CEO of Complete Elder Care Solutions, assisting thousands of families in navigating aging with love and dignity. To find out more, visit completeeldercaresolutions.

