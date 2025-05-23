Global Data Systems Appoints Doug Pickle As President, Driving Strategic Growth

Doug Pickle, President

- Doug PickleLAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Data Systems (GDS), a leading managed service provider delivering enterprise-class technology solutions, today announced the promotion of Doug Pickle to President. In this role, Pickle will oversee the company's strategic direction and day-to-day operations, building upon GDS's 35-year legacy of excellence in managed IT services .Pickle, who previously led the company's sales initiatives, brings a proven track record of developing high-performing teams and driving operational maturity. His appointment marks a strategic move to accelerate GDS's growth and enhance its position as a premier technology solutions provider. Under his leadership, GDS has deepened its presence in key markets like Lake Charles through a strategic partnership with Bayou Technologies-extending the company's regional footprint and enhancing service delivery across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas."I am pleased to announce that Doug Pickle has accepted the role of President of GDS," said Chris Vincent, Chief Executive Officer. "I have had the privilege of working closely with Doug over the past 18 months as he has laid the groundwork for success within the Sales Team. His leadership and vision have established strong foundational values, and I am confident that these principles will drive us to new heights.""I am honored to take on this new role and build upon the strong foundation that has made GDS a trusted technology partner," said Pickle. "Our focus remains steadfast on delivering exceptional value to our clients through innovative solutions, operational excellence, and our dedicated team of professionals. As we move forward, we will continue to evolve our service offerings while maintaining the high standards of quality and customer service that have defined GDS for over three decades."Under Pickle's leadership, GDS will continue its commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions while maintaining the highest standards of service excellence for its clients across multiple industries.About Global Data SystemsGlobal Data Systems (GDS) has been delivering secure, fully managed IT solutions for over 35 years. Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, with additional offices in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, GDS serves clients across 38 states nationwide. GDS specializes in managed SD-WAN, cloud communications, and security solutions for midsize and large enterprises in industries such as oil and gas, marine transportation, industrial construction, government, and healthcare. With a strong regional presence and national reach, GDS empowers organizations to operate securely and efficiently in today's digital landscape.# # #If you would like more information about this release, please contact:

