South Korea Defense Industry Report 2025: Budgets, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Understand key drivers, challenges, technology trends, and government programs influencing military platform demands. Anticipate growth with projected CAGR of 2% and key acquisitions.

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Defense Market - Size and trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape and forecast, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Korea Defense Market report, covering 2025-2030, provides an in-depth analysis of market size, trends, budget allocation, regulations, key acquisitions, competitive landscape, and forecasts for the next five years. This comprehensive study highlights key drivers, emerging technology trends, and challenges facing market participants, along with insights into government programs influencing military platform demand.

Historically, South Korea's defense expenditure has been driven by the need to deter North Korean aggression. In an attempt to normalize relations with its primary adversary, South Korea sought peace with North Korea, but talks collapsed in June 2020. An official statement from North Korean official, Ri Son-Gwon, declared that peace prospects between South Korea, North Korea, and the US had vanished.

With the peace process failing, South Korea is compelled to enhance defense expenditure against North Korean threats. The country's defense budget stood at $46.2 billion in 2021 but declined to $42.3 billion in 2022. From 2023, the budget improved to $45.6 billion in 2025, despite a negative CAGR of 0.3%. Over 2026-2030, defense expenditure is expected to grow at a 2% CAGR, reaching $50.1 billion by 2030. The acquisition budget is projected to grow from $11.7 billion in 2026 to $11.9 billion by 2030.

Key Highlights:



Defense expenditure drivers include North Korean militarization and the domestic industry. Major procurement programs include KF-21 Boramae, K239 Chunmoo, and K55 A1 155mm acquisitions.

Scope:



Defense Budget Assessment: Covers budget processes, forecasts, expenditure drivers, and allocation analysis.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Analyzes doctrine, alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and influencing factors.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: Details procurement policy, market entry routes, bodies, and major deals.

Market Attractiveness and Opportunities: Evaluates defense sector attractiveness, cumulative market value, and top sectors and segments.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Explores imports and exports by value and volume, categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: Offers an overview of acquisitions by value, procurement schedules, and reasons for procurement.

Fleet Size: Details fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, including year of acquisition, units, and contractors. Competitive Landscape: Profiles main defense companies, offering insights into business overviews, contracts, and finances.

Reasons to Buy:



Identify prospective investment areas based on South Korea defense market trends over the next five years.

Understand factors driving demand for defense and internal security segments and identify opportunities.

Enhance knowledge of demand drivers, market trends, and latest technological developments.

Recognize major threats in the market to identify future opportunities for revenue growth.

Focus resources on ongoing programs by the South Korean government. Make informed business decisions with in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Key Market Trends and Insights



Military Doctrine And Security Environment



Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics

Political, Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations



Defense Procurement Bodies

Procurement Policy and Market Regulations

Key Challenges

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness By Defense Sector

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics



Defense Platforms Import Dynamics

Defense Platforms Export Dynamics

Fleet Size



Army



Air Force

Navy

Competitive Landscape

Main Defense Companies Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900