Harvia Plc: Managers' Transactions - Petri Castrén
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Castrén, Petri
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Harvia Plc
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20250523112653_20
Transaction date: 2025-05-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 301 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 301 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
