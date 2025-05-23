AANA Applauds Introduction Of Nursing Workforce Program Reauthorization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Title VIII Nursing Workforce programs are critical to keeping America healthy and provide a high return on investment, helping to graduate thousands of advance practice nurses and RNs every year, including over 1,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists," said AANA President Jan Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret), USAFR, NC. "We applaud the leadership of our nursing champions in Congress as we seek to protect these important and efficient investments in our nation's nursing workforce."

AANA applauds the introduction of the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act of 2025 in the House and Senate.

Post thi

Last fiscal year, Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs received only $305 million, as compared to over $18 billion for Graduate Medical Education (GME). Despite being significantly underfunded as compared to GME, Title VIII programs help to graduate thousands of nurses, including over 8,000 advance practice registered nurses and over 1,300 CRNAs, the majority of whom go on to serve in medically underserved areas or rural communities. Title VIII programs are some of the most efficient federal spending, and studies show that APRNS, including CRNAs are less costly and more efficient to train.

"We increasingly see Americans from all walks of life and in every health care setting receiving care from CRNAs and other APRNs. We are the backbone of the healthcare system, and these programs are a necessary and important part of ensuring Americans can receive the highest quality care possible. We urge Congress to pass Title VIII Reauthorization and provide full funding for these vital nursing workforce programs," said Setnor.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology